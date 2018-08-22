CEDAR FALLS — Last season, a talented and dedicated group of seniors capped their Cedar Falls High careers at the top of Class 5A volleyball.
Tuesday night, a largely new cast of Tigers began their time as varsity regulars with a flair, too.
Ranked fifth in the preseason rankings, Cedar Falls took care of No. 4 Linn-Mar 25-20, 25-18, 25-15 to tip off the 2018 season.
“I thought we might be a little nervous coming out tonight, but once we got the first score, we were determined,” said senior Dara Hulstein. “We lost a lot of girls from last year’s team, but we still have a lot of skill on this team.”
Akacia Brown’s service game helped the Tigers pull away from an 11-11 tie in the first set with an eight-point run that included two Brown aces. After the Lions roared back within 19-17, Hulstein began a Cedar Falls run with a cross-court smash, then delivered the game-winner with a crushing putaway.
“This game is more about getting into a mental mindset, and once we got on a roll we did not let up,” said Hulstein.
Linn-Mar took a 10-8 lead in the second set. The Tigers then reeled off six straight points and cruised from there with junior Emerson Green dealing the final blow with a big block for the final point.
“One thing we don’t have this year is a lot of floor experience,” Cedar Falls coach Matt Johnson said. “Linn-Mar, on the other hand, returns a lot of starters from last year.
“We did a pretty good job of pushing the ball tonight. We are going to be a good defensive team, as well. A lot of the early stuff we worked on we got off to slow start with, but we saw a lot of girls step up tonight.
“Our girls and our coaches all have high expectations for this team. We have girls starting now that could have started for most teams last year.”
One of those players taking advantage of her opportunity is Hulstein, who racked up eight kills, including the game-winner in the final set.
“I believe 100 percent that this is my turn,” Hulstein said. “I have to make up for four years this season and I am hungry.”
With Hulstein sharing the kill floor with Brown (11) and Emily Clapp (6), junior Alayna Yates stepped in with a nice pair of ringers to set up Hulstein’s final blow.
“I wanted that point bad,” smiled Hulstein. “This team works hard and I believe this will be our year, too. We can do this, and we won’t back down from anyone.”
