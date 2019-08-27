MARION -- Cedar Falls put together an impressive performance as the Tigers whipped Linn-Mar 25-14, 25-7, 25-7 in Mississippi Valley Conference volleyball Tuesday.
The Tigers, who were state runners-up a year ago, got 16 kills from Akacia Brown at a .538 attack efficiency. Alayna Yates added eight and hit at .600 for the night.
Cedar Falls hit .484 as a team and had 14 service aces, including four each by Emerson Green and Emmy Wedgbury. Jada Golden-Smith added three and Brown had two. Green led the Tigers with 18 assists while Wedgbury added 16.
Defensively, Cedar Falls got 13 digs from Kirsten Graves, 10 from Wedgbury, nine from Green and eight from Alivia Bronner.
