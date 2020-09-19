Prep volleyball: Cedar Falls outlasts Hudson in competitive Beninga championship match

Cedar Falls claimed the top seed following a 21-13, 21-17 battle with Hudson to complete pool play.

"I thought our middle played better today and our back row was pretty steady, with Emmy Wedgbury reading the ball well and being at the right spot at the right time," added Johnson. "She is a great weapon to have."

Another big weapon for Johnson was outside hitter Anisia Smith who finished the day with 30 kills, tying Wedgbury's total of 30.

"We enjoy playing in tournaments like this because it brings out your best when you play good teams," Smith said. "We have been working on our line shots in practice and that is something I like to do. It is fun getting that big kill to give confidence to the team."

Smith was very rarely returned with a volley after unloading her cannon shots at the defense.

"We definitely have some kinks to work out, but we worked it today like we do in practice," Smith added.

Hudson matched the Tigers point-for-point in the second set of the championship match. Cedar Falls used a monster shot from Ellie Gerdes to go up 25-24 before Wedgbury delivered the winner to claim the title.