Prep volleyball: Cedar Falls outlasts Hudson in competitive Beninga championship match

WATERLOO - The annual Eileen Beninga Invitational volleyball tournament took a strange twist just hours before the start. Class 1A's No. 2 Wapsie Valley was scratched from competition due to COVID-19 precaution.
The show must go on, however, reducing host Waterloo West to a three-team pool, while Cedar Falls stayed in a tough bracket that included Class 2A's No. 13 Hudson (16-5).
Class 5A's No. 4-ranked Tigers cruised through their pool with wins in all three matches. Waterloo East, Waterloo West and North Tama traded wins in the other pool.
When the trophies were passed out at the end of the day, Cedar Falls hoisted the big one after sweeping Hudson once again in a tiring 25-18, 26-24 victory.
"It was a long day of volleyball, but I thought our energy level was better and our defense was better than last week," Cedar Falls coach Matt Johnson said. "We had some moments today where we played very well, but then had times where we let the ball hit the floor.
"It is not one thing that really challenges us as much as it is a combination of little things that get to us. We want to pay more attention to detail and today we seemed a little grittier and tougher and we were there to pick each other up."
Cedar Falls took down Decorah in two quick sets (21-8, 21-10), then struggled at first against Don Bosco (21-15) before sealing the deal with a 21-9 set two performance.
Cedar Falls claimed the top seed following a 21-13, 21-17 battle with Hudson to complete pool play.
"I thought our middle played better today and our back row was pretty steady, with Emmy Wedgbury reading the ball well and being at the right spot at the right time," added Johnson. "She is a great weapon to have."
Another big weapon for Johnson was outside hitter Anisia Smith who finished the day with 30 kills, tying Wedgbury's total of 30.
"We enjoy playing in tournaments like this because it brings out your best when you play good teams," Smith said. "We have been working on our line shots in practice and that is something I like to do. It is fun getting that big kill to give confidence to the team."
Smith was very rarely returned with a volley after unloading her cannon shots at the defense.
"We definitely have some kinks to work out, but we worked it today like we do in practice," Smith added.
Hudson matched the Tigers point-for-point in the second set of the championship match. Cedar Falls used a monster shot from Ellie Gerdes to go up 25-24 before Wedgbury delivered the winner to claim the title.
"We played with passion today and we came in and did what we wanted to do," Hudson coach Steve Baird said. "We had a hard time keeping motivated to play because it has been a long day and we were caught flat footed at times.
"Overall it was a good day because we wanted to get to the finals and we wanted to take the trophy home, but we did a good job doing what we came here to do."
In the pool play with East, North Tama and West, there needed to be a tiebreaker to decide the seeding for the brackets, with all three teams going 1-1.
The Wahawks eliminated the Redhawks, and crosstown rival, East took the number one seed from West with a 15-10 victory.
The Trojans eventually lost to Hudson 25-16, 25-17 in the semifinal round.
"Hey, we made it through pool play and went to the semis," East coach Ashley Sterger said. "That was a plus for this team as it will definitely build our confidence up.
"We do have to get on a coach-player relationship of trust though. Once we believe in each other and they do what they need to do we will be better. This team is tired of losing and we have the right spirit. Our bench is strong and loud as they cheer each other on. The bench is a very important part of this game."
