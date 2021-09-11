Prep roundup: Dike-New Hartford tops Cedar Falls in Osage final

“We’re in that gym each day figuring out new things,” Wolverines sophomore outside hitter Payton Petersen said.

The first matchup between DNH and Cedar Falls went in the former’s way by 21-18 verdicts in both sets. It wasn’t nearly the same direction in the second meeting.

It was a 10-5 advantage for the Wolverines that ballooned to 22-10. Despite a 6-1 run by the Tigers, it wasn’t enough to stop a win by the consensus No. 1 team in the state per VarsityBound’s power rankings.

“This morning, we were a little slow to start, we didn’t have as much energy,” Petersen said. “We came over to the other side of the gym and wanted to focus on our energy.”

Cedar Falls, the runner-up in Pool B, got to the championship match with a three-set thriller over 4A No. 8 Waverly-Shell Rock, the Pool A champion.

After dropping the first set, the Tigers staved off a couple match points in the second set and held off a furious Go-Hawks rally in the third to leave with 20-25, 28-26, 19-17 victory.

“We were really flat that first set,” Johnson said. “We got tough. I didn’t really have an answer on what we needed to do better and the girls kind of figured out on their own.”