Prep roundup: Cedar Falls wins battle of ranked teams

The Cedar Falls Tigers opened their season with a big road victory on the volleyball court Tuesday night.

Class 5A No. 5 Cedar Falls dropped the first set 26-24 before rebounding to down Class 4A No. 3 Western Dubuque 25-21, 25-20 and 27-25 in the final three sets.

The Tigers have advanced to state the past six seasons.

WEST DROPS OPENER: Waterloo West junior Sahara Williams had 15 kills and 13 digs, but Dubuque Senior topped the Wahawks 25-15, 23-25, 25-18, 25-12 in a Mississippi Valley Conference volleyball match.

Natalie Schmadeke and Savannah Ringheden had 13 and 12 assists, respectively, for the visitors from West while Schmadeke had three ace serves.

REGENTS SPLIT: Rachel Bergstrom had seven kills as Waterloo Christian topped St. Ansgar, 25-18, 25-21, in its season opener.

In their second match, the Regents dropped a three-set match to Charles City. The Comets won 26-24, 23-25, 15-11.

Against Charles City, Reagan Wheeler had 10 kills and Bergstrom nine.

“It was a great evening,” Regent coach Angela Evans said. “I’m incredibly excited to see the journey ahead.”

