Prep of the Week: Janesville's Gergen plays with passion

JANESVILLE – Hours. Days. Weeks in a row? Most definitely.
Since she started working with her in the fourth grade, Janesville volleyball coach Shelly Sorensen has said Gabby Gergen has shown great passion for the game of volleyball.
“She’d play every hour, every day if you let her,” Sorensen laughed.
Gergen, the Wildcats’ first team all-state setter, says her passion for the game goes back a lot further than the fourth grade.
“I guess it really started with my sister Gillian (a senior volleyball player at Drake University),” Gabby said. “She was a hitter so when I was in kindergarten she’d pull me outside and we’d play pepper. She’d say set me up again.
“We played pepper for many, many hours, almost every day, so I guess you could say I’ve been working on being a setter since kindergarten.”
All that practice has made for one good setter and Janesville has benefited from it.
After playing in a reserve role as a freshman on a state title team in 2017, Gergen stepped into a starting role in 2018 and led the Wildcats to their fourth consecutive Class 1A state title. She led Janesville back to the state tournament a year ago.
Gergen has also played on the highly successful Six Pack team that past few years, including a special groupn in 2018 that won a 16U national championship in the National Division, a team that included former Cedar Falls standouts Alayna Yates and Kirsten Graves, and Waverly-Shell Rock’s Jaz Westmoreland.
“That was an exciting win,” Gergen said. “We beat the Iowa Rockets so it was two Iowa teams and big rivals.”
And, Gergen, a Wayne State College commit, maybe saving her best for last.
Last week she passed the 2,000 assist mark while helping the fourth-ranked Wildcats to some impressive victories over Dike-New Hartford, South Hardin and Center Point Urbana.
“She is very mature and very coachable,” Sorensen said.”She fell in love with setting at an early age and now she makes it look easy and brings out the best out of her teammates. She can run tempo. She’s able to find her hitters anywhere on the court no matter where she is at.”
Gergen said she has concentrated on being more aggressive during her senior season.
“Janesville has always been about defense,” she said. “We are really scrappy and try not to let any balls drop. Everyone of our girls has an all-around game and can play multiple positions so if somebody is struggling, we can switch around and try to get the job done.
“This year, my focus has been to be more aggressive when I have the ball. Whether that is me taking over on two or just trying to get my hitters in the best position I can. I want to give them the best ballI can and I want to put them in as many one-on-one situations as I can.”
Janesville is off to a 15-1 start and has a showdown with second-ranked Wapsie Valley, the team that beat them in the first-round of the state tournament last year, Thursday in a triangular at New Hampton.
“Yes it will be an exciting match,” Gergen said. “I’m very excited to see where we are at and what we need to keep working on. It will be a nice check point for us.”
In addition to her skills on the volleyball court, Gergen is a standout basketball player and member of the Janesville band, Jazz Band and a member of the National Honor Society.
“She is a just an all-around positive person,” Sorensen said. “She plays with great energy and she is positive on the court and in life in general. She is a positive role model for our community.”
