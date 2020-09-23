Prep of the Week: Janesville's Gergen plays with passion

“That was an exciting win,” Gergen said. “We beat the Iowa Rockets so it was two Iowa teams and big rivals.”

And, Gergen, a Wayne State College commit, maybe saving her best for last.

Last week she passed the 2,000 assist mark while helping the fourth-ranked Wildcats to some impressive victories over Dike-New Hartford, South Hardin and Center Point Urbana.

“She is very mature and very coachable,” Sorensen said.”She fell in love with setting at an early age and now she makes it look easy and brings out the best out of her teammates. She can run tempo. She’s able to find her hitters anywhere on the court no matter where she is at.”

Gergen said she has concentrated on being more aggressive during her senior season.

“Janesville has always been about defense,” she said. “We are really scrappy and try not to let any balls drop. Everyone of our girls has an all-around game and can play multiple positions so if somebody is struggling, we can switch around and try to get the job done.