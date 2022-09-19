Petersen decisions: Payton to Louisville, Jadyn to Northern Iowa

Two weeks after her sister, Jadyn, committed to Northern Iowa, the state of Iowa's best volleyball player announced her college decision on Monday.

Dike-New Hartford junior Payton Petersen, the Co-State Player of the Year last fall, announced on Twitter she has verbally committed to the University of Louisville.

The 6-foot outside hitter has been one of the most dominant players since arriving on the prep scene as a freshman. With a month and a half of her junior season left, Petersen already has recorded 1,227 kills, 200 blocks and 905 digs in her career.

In addition to being named to the elite all-state team in each of her first two seasons while she and Jadyn led the Wolverines to back-to-back 2A state titles, Payton has been named the captain of the all-tournament team twice.

Payton has also been named captain of the all-state tournament team back--to-back years in basketball while lead DNH to 2A state titles in that sport, too.

Jadyn announced her commitment to UNI on Sept. 6

Jadyn has recorded 722 kills, 96 blocks and 898 digs in her three-year career. She is a two-time first-team all-state selection in Class 2A

The Petersens, along with teammate and fellow Division I recruit Madelyn Norton (Western Illinois) have led DNH to a 22-1 start this fall and the No. 1 ranking in Class 2A.

Jadyn and Payton follow in the steps of older twin sisters. Baylee and Sydney. Sydney played four years as Libero at the University of Texas before joining her sister, at UNI as a graduate transfer, where both play for their mom, Bobbi, the Panthers' head coach.