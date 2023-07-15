DIKE – Maryn Bixby could make no wrong decision when it came to choosing a college to continue her athletic career.

But with her parents, Chad and Alison, there would be one pick that would make their eyes sparkle just a bit more.

Monday, the Dike-New Hartford basketball and volleyball star announced she will play volleyball for Northern Iowa and eyes were sparking.

Bixby describes her parents as UNI super fans.

“Yeah, they are big fans of UNI, UNI volleyball,” Bixby told the Courier. “We go to the matches, watch them on TV when they are on the road.”

The 6-foot-1 Bixby has been a mainstay for the Dike-New Hartford basketball and volleyball programs.

She has helped the Wolverines to two state titles and a state runner-up finish in volleyball and has been part of three consecutive state basketball championship teams.

She had 13 points in the Wolverines Class 2A title victory over Central Lyon in March.

Bixby had narrowed her choice down to a pair of Division II schools – Upper Iowa and Southwest Minnesota State, and Division I Western Illinois before ultimately following her heart to UNI, a program she has grown up watching.

“I was trying to stay patient and not get overwhelmed by it,” Bixby said of the recruiting process. “It is definitely a relief to have it done before my senior season.”

DNH volleyball coach Diane Harms said she felt Bixby would join senior teammates Jadyn Petersen (UNI) and Payton Petersen (Louisville) in playing Division I volleyball because there was so much potential.

Wolverine basketball coach Bruce Dall used Bixby at the point of his zone defense saying her ability to jump up and touch the rim of the basketball hoop made her a menace defensively.

A middle hitter, Bixby had 201 kills, 15 solo and 94 assisted blocks while DNH fell short of a three-peat at state volleyball losing in the finals to Western Christian.

On the basketball court, she made 27 starts scoring 321 points, recording 92 steals and dishing out 86 assists while shooting nearly 42 percent from 3-point range, knocking home 55 triples.

Volleyball has always been her favorite sport as she grew up with the Petersen twins, and as a frequent visitor to Jadyn and Payton’s house, she is quite familiar with their mom, Bobbi, UNI’s head coach.

“Obviously, I wanted to play at the highest level possible, go somewhere where I could challenge myself and I get that with UNI,” Bixby said. “I know Bobbi as a coach and a person, and I know how amazing she is with her players.”

Bixby said former Panther Piper Thomas who she worked with as a youth, and current UNI players Lily Dykstra and Cassidy Hartman were club teammates with her at Six Pack, were also influences.

And Bixby is also seen frequently sitting next to Jadyn and Payton at UNI home matches at the McLeod Center.

“Jadyn was going there, and I know it is just a good environment and the culture Bobbi has built … I saw all that on my visit,” Bixby said.

Bixby has also played on a high level at the club level teaming up last week with the Petersen’s and another future Panther, Sumner-Fredericksburg star Isabelle Eilliott, to win a USA Volleyball National Title for Six Pack in Chicago.

Her summer remains busy as she and her Dike-New Hartford teammates are currently at the University of Wisconsin Team Camp, and she will return home and participate with the basketball team at Wartburg College’s camp on Monday and Tuesday.

“I have a five-day train,” laughed Bixby.

She also understands what she needs to accomplish before she puts on the Purple and Gold.

“I would say this year I have to step up as a person, a leader on the court because we are going to have some new faces playing,” Bixby said. “As a player I got to get stronger to help reach my full potential.”

Bixby will also be keeping a watchful eye on UNI, a program that is coming off another sweep of Missouri Valley Conference regular-season and tournament championships as well as advancing to the second round of the NCAA championships.