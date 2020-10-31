No. 2 Wapsie Valley forced to pull out of state volleyball after positive COVID test

FAIRBANK – A positive COVID-19 case has forced second-ranked Wapsie Valley of Fairbank to pull out of the 2020 state volleyball tournament at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.
The Warriors were scheduled to face Burlington Notre Dame in a Class 1A first-round match Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The Nikes will now receive a bye into the 1A semifinals, according to the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Association.
NASHUA – Second-ranked Wapsie Valley of Fairbank earned a return trip to the Class 1A state …
Wapsie Valley director of athletics Brett Bergman and the IGHSAU confirmed the news to the Courier Saturday morning.
“It was late yesterday that we learned of a positive test that would affect our volleyball team,” Bergman said. “It is really fresh. We are still processing the whole thing. There are a lot of emotions from the players, family and coaches.”
Lisa Brinkmeyer, the IGHSAU assistant director in charge of volleyball, said the decision to pull out was Wapsie Valley's, saying the school, based on the information they received from their County Health Department, felt it was the most prudent decision.
"We are heartbroken for those girls," Brinkmeyer said.
Bergman said as of now the positive test will not affect the Warrior football team which won a round of 16 football playoff game over Lisbon Friday and is scheduled to travel to Iowa City Regina for a quarterfinal game this Friday.
“We’ve submitted a quarantine list to the Bremer County Health Department,” Bergman said. “Again, it is still fresh and not even 24 hours old. We don’t think it will affect the football team, but it is still really fresh.”
This was supposed to be Wapsie Valley’s seventh state volleyball appearance. The Warriors were state runner-ups in Class 1A last year and returned four starters – Hannah Knight, Lydia Imbrogno, Kalvyn Rosengarten and Becca Platte -- from that team.
All seven of Wapsie Valley’s losses this season came to state tournament qualifying teams, and its only loss to a 1A school came to top-ranked Janesville. The Warriors were one of seven North Iowa Cedar League teams to qualify for the state tournament,
“They had a great year,” Bergman said. “It is unfortunate this is the way it had to end. They battled through a tough conference this year. Then we got into district and regional play and showed how strong our conference was. They were ready to take their skills down to Cedar Rapids and show them what we had.
“Unfortunate this is the way it had to end, but super proud of our players and coaches and what they accomplished this season."
