No. 2 Wapsie Valley forced to pull out of state volleyball after positive COVID test

“We’ve submitted a quarantine list to the Bremer County Health Department,” Bergman said. “Again, it is still fresh and not even 24 hours old. We don’t think it will affect the football team, but it is still really fresh.”

This was supposed to be Wapsie Valley’s seventh state volleyball appearance. The Warriors were state runner-ups in Class 1A last year and returned four starters – Hannah Knight, Lydia Imbrogno, Kalvyn Rosengarten and Becca Platte -- from that team.

All seven of Wapsie Valley’s losses this season came to state tournament qualifying teams, and its only loss to a 1A school came to top-ranked Janesville. The Warriors were one of seven North Iowa Cedar League teams to qualify for the state tournament,

“They had a great year,” Bergman said. “It is unfortunate this is the way it had to end. They battled through a tough conference this year. Then we got into district and regional play and showed how strong our conference was. They were ready to take their skills down to Cedar Rapids and show them what we had.

“Unfortunate this is the way it had to end, but super proud of our players and coaches and what they accomplished this season."

