No. 1 Dike-New Hartford cruises past No. 2 Denver

"We expected a tough game from a very good team and we got it," said Wolverines head coach Diane Harms. "They kept coming after us and we could not let up a bit. They are a very well coached team and both our teams have pretty much everyone back from the state game. We knew we needed to keep playing hard."

The Wolverines turned up the heat a little and unleashed the power of sophomore hitter Payton Petersen who put a dent in the floor with a monster kill getting the side out for her team as they built a 23-18 lead.

Payton's sister, Jadyn was denied a kill on the next rally, but got a redeeming opportunity on the next ball over and pushed the ball into the far corner for a 24-18 lead.

"Dike-New Hartford is a great team and they can see the court better than anyone," Cyclones coach Jamie Johnson said. "We quit playing Denver volleyball and made too many mistakes. Our mental mindset got side tracked and we gave up too many runs. You can not do that. We need to get better and work on the mental part of the game."

Junior outside hitter, Knowles stopped an early DNH run in the third set with a picture perfect shot down the line that painted the edges for a score.

Bonnette followed suit with a put back challenge that cut into the lead at 16-9.