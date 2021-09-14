No. 1 Dike-New Hartford cruises past No. 2 Denver

DENVER - The last time Dike-New Hartford faced off with Denver in a volleyball match it was for a state title.
The Wolverines beat the Cyclones for the Class 2A state title a year ago.
Tuesday night, the rivals squared off again in a No. 1 vs. No. 2 Class 2A tilt, with the result being the same.
The top-ranked Wolverines (22-0)swept second-ranked Cyclones (15-2) 25-11, 25-18, 25-18, assuring the voters that their number one seeding is just.
DNH used a pair of 6-0 and 7-0 runs to run away with the opening set, and the Cyclones were caught off guard a bit and new that a regrouping for set two was in store.
Denver received a little help from the net early in the second as a shot from the back row slapped the tape and fell unattended on the DNH side getting to within a single point at 5-4.
The Wolverines (22-0) needed a stop and Maryn Bixby and Jadyn Petersen delivered with a block at the net that sent the ball back at the Cyclone defense that was too hot to handle.
The visitors went on from there to build a 11-6 edge, only to be slowed by big kills from Cyclones middles Kayla Knowles and Allison Bonnette. The dynamic duo up front contributed two more crushing blows putting the Wolverines on notice, as they cut the deficit to 15-13.
"We expected a tough game from a very good team and we got it," said Wolverines head coach Diane Harms. "They kept coming after us and we could not let up a bit. They are a very well coached team and both our teams have pretty much everyone back from the state game. We knew we needed to keep playing hard."
The Wolverines turned up the heat a little and unleashed the power of sophomore hitter Payton Petersen who put a dent in the floor with a monster kill getting the side out for her team as they built a 23-18 lead.
Payton's sister, Jadyn was denied a kill on the next rally, but got a redeeming opportunity on the next ball over and pushed the ball into the far corner for a 24-18 lead.
"Dike-New Hartford is a great team and they can see the court better than anyone," Cyclones coach Jamie Johnson said. "We quit playing Denver volleyball and made too many mistakes. Our mental mindset got side tracked and we gave up too many runs. You can not do that. We need to get better and work on the mental part of the game."
Junior outside hitter, Knowles stopped an early DNH run in the third set with a picture perfect shot down the line that painted the edges for a score.
Bonnette followed suit with a put back challenge that cut into the lead at 16-9.
It would get no closer as Payton Petersen punished the defense with a pair of kills and a 22-16 lead, giving her a game high 14 kills against the Cyclones.
"We knew we would have to come out here strong and be aggressive," said Payton Petersen. "This game is all about who can get on a run and keep it going. We all focus on where we need to put the ball and look for the open spots. We talk a lot about where we need to go and our communication has been very good. We just need to focus a little more on our defense and stop letting the other team put up any runs on us."
Cyclones setter, Reese Johnson, surprised the Wolverines defense with a pair of nice put-backers with her first attempt going cross court and nailing the corner cutting the Wolverines lead to 24-18.
"We had a lapse there where we were not very disciplined," said Harms. "We need to quit making those errors and play a little better on defense. Our setter (Madelyn Norton) did a great job tonight calling the plays," added Harms. "Now we get to play them (Cyclones) on Saturday and see where we can get better."