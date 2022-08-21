 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AREA VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW

New faces to step up for reigning Wolverines

State Volleyball Finals DNH 10

Dike-New Hartford junior Madelyn Norton leaps in celebration after the Wolverines scored against Western Christian during the championship round of the state volleyball championships at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids.

DIKE — The past two seasons of Class 2A volleyball belonged to the Dike-New Hartford volleyball team.

With a record of 86-5 over the previous two seasons, the Wolverines appeared unbeatable as they rolled to state titles in 2021 and 2020.

A blend of skilled and experienced upper-classmen along with talented young contributors provided the Wolverines with a formidable lineup during both seasons.

Despite their two-year run of success, the Wolverines do not enter the 2022 season overconfident according to head coach Diane Harms.

“They work very hard and they challenge each other in practice all the time,” Harms said. “They know that we have to come in and we have to earn everything. Nothing is given to us. We have to be ready to go every time we step foot on the court. They understand that and they work hard towards that.”

Harms continued that the Wolverines’ focus does not lie in winning their third straight state title and sixth since 2014.

“We want to compete every time we step on the floor and take it one match at a time and grow throughout the season as a team,” Harms said.

In 2020, DNH’s lineup underwent very little turnover as every starter returned for the 2021 season. However, the Wolverines lost a quartet of seniors, who each appeared in all 55 games, following the 2021 seasons.

“We graduated several players that we are just trying to fill in,” Harms said. “[We are trying to] figure out who is going to be their replacements and how this year’s team will jell and fit together.”

Not only did those seniors represent on-court production, but they also featured as key pieces in a cohesive unit according to Harms.

“The last two years we have had really good chemistry within our team,” Harms said. “I do not care what you are coaching that is very critical that your team is bonded and common-focused.”

Yet, in spite of the departed seniors, Harms said the Wolverines ‘definitely have options’ when it comes to filling holes on the court and that she is pleased with her team’s chemistry thus far.

“We have several people competing for each position,” Harms said. “It will be coming down to making that decision and starting to find their rhythm, their crossing patterns and getting comfortable with each other…We have some upper-classmen who are looking for their first time to really breakthrough and play substantial time and we have some new, younger fresh/soph players also looking to breakthrough to earn those spots.”

Additionally, DNH returns 2021 Iowa Girls Coaches Association Volleyball Co-Player of the Year Payton Petersen and Class 2A First Team members Jadyn Petersen and Madelyn Norton.

Coming off back-to-back award and honor laden seasons, Harms said the Petersen twins’ impact goes beyond their prowess on the floor.

“They are really good volleyball players,” Harms said. “Their volleyball IQ and knowledge is very strong. That translates into their ability to help our younger players along and…help them develop. They do a lot for our team.”

She also added that Norton and fellow senior Sophia Folkerts stepped into leadership roles left vacant by 2021 seniors.

Although the starting lineup and roster feature new faces, Harms said the Wolverines will not change their style on the court.

“Hopefully, we will be able to serve aggressively like we have in the past and do a good job with our ball control,” Harms said. “If we are able to do our ball control, we have capable hitters at all of our positions in the front row.”

And, if the Wolverines climb the mountain and repeat as 2A champions, Harms said it will be a result of focusing on themselves.

“There are so many strong teams in the state of Iowa,” Harms said. “We are going to need to focus on what we are able to do and what we are able to control.”

Five teams to watch

Rebels primed for return to state The Gladbrook-Reinbeck volleyball team followed up a loss in the 2020 Class 1A state title game with another appearance at the 2021 state tournament.

After going undefeated in the region 3 tournament, the Rebels lost to Springville, 3-1, in the 1A quarterfinals.

In 2022, the Rebels welcome back 2021 All-State Second Team honoree Megan Cooley, Third Team honoree Ava Wyatt and honorable mention Emma McClintock.

Sophomore Lily Dripps also returns after starting 40 matches as a freshman.

The biggest question marks for the Rebels lie in replacing 2021 starters Mahayla Olson and Katie Clark, but the pieces exist for Gladbrook-Reinbeck to make its third consecutive appearance at the state tournament.

Senior starting quartet back for Redhawks North Tama returns five starters from a 31-11 record and state semifinal appearance in 2021.

Led by 2021 1A First Team member Jadyn Rausch and Third Team member Shae Edwoldt, Lainey Willenbring and Breanna Sebetka join Rausch and Edwoldt as seniors that started more than 30 games last season.

Sophomore Briar Blake also brings starting experience after slotting into the starting lineup in 25 games during her freshman season.

The Redhawks will need to replace 86 combined starts from Kaitlyn Calderwood, Aubree Monat, Mya Sierra and Molly Vogeller to return to the state tournament in 2022.

Veterans key to continued success for Cougars without Brandt Replacing the Courier Female Athlete of the Year Morgan Brandt will be no small feat for the Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars.

Sumner-Fredericksburg managed a 61-15 record over the last two season, but Brandt, the Cougars’ leader in assists and second-best kill creator in 2021, now dons the cardinal and gold for Iowa State.

However, a pair of Northeast All-District Team honorees return in Alivia Lange and Isabelle Elliott. Elliott led Sumner-Fredericksburg in kills last season with 380 and earned Class 2A second honors.

Lange, a defensive specialist, started 40 matches for the Cougars while leading the team with 447 digs.

The Cougars will look to Elliott and Lange along with returning veterans Payten Seehase and Zoey Rhea to continue their recent run of success.

Spartans look to build off encouraging 2021 season The Grundy Center Spartans experienced a rare near .500 season in 2020 with a 20-18 record, but returned to their efficient winning in 2021 with a 28-16 record.

In 2022, the Spartans returning five juniors that started 29 or more games in 2021 including the team leader in kills, Carlie Willis.

Aditionally, Ellery Luhring returns after posting 957 assists and 71 blocks during her sophomore season.

Shirley Monaghan, Laney Dole and Lucy Lebo also return and join Willis and Luhring as Grundy Center looks to surpass the 30-win mark for the first time since 2019.

Knowles, Gergen back for depleted Cyclones Despite the loss of six seniors, including five with over 30 starts in 2021, the Denver Cyclones return their kills leader and blocks leader in 2022.

A junior in 2021, Kayla Knowles led Denver with 381 kills in 2022 and found herself named to the 2A All-State Third Team, last season.

Defensively, Jessica Gergen also comes back after putting up 64 blocks during her sophomore season in 2021.

The duo will be key to encore performance of last season’s state semifinal appearance.

