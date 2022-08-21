New faces to step up for reigning Wolverines

DIKE — The past two seasons of Class 2A volleyball belonged to the Dike-New Hartford volleyball team.

With a record of 86-5 over the previous two seasons, the Wolverines appeared unbeatable as they rolled to state titles in 2021 and 2020.

A blend of skilled and experienced upper-classmen along with talented young contributors provided the Wolverines with a formidable lineup during both seasons.

Despite their two-year run of success, the Wolverines do not enter the 2022 season overconfident according to head coach Diane Harms.

“They work very hard and they challenge each other in practice all the time,” Harms said. “They know that we have to come in and we have to earn everything. Nothing is given to us. We have to be ready to go every time we step foot on the court. They understand that and they work hard towards that.”

Harms continued that the Wolverines’ focus does not lie in winning their third straight state title and sixth since 2014.

“We want to compete every time we step on the floor and take it one match at a time and grow throughout the season as a team,” Harms said.

In 2020, DNH’s lineup underwent very little turnover as every starter returned for the 2021 season. However, the Wolverines lost a quartet of seniors, who each appeared in all 55 games, following the 2021 seasons.

“We graduated several players that we are just trying to fill in,” Harms said. “[We are trying to] figure out who is going to be their replacements and how this year’s team will jell and fit together.”

Not only did those seniors represent on-court production, but they also featured as key pieces in a cohesive unit according to Harms.

“The last two years we have had really good chemistry within our team,” Harms said. “I do not care what you are coaching that is very critical that your team is bonded and common-focused.”

Yet, in spite of the departed seniors, Harms said the Wolverines ‘definitely have options’ when it comes to filling holes on the court and that she is pleased with her team’s chemistry thus far.

“We have several people competing for each position,” Harms said. “It will be coming down to making that decision and starting to find their rhythm, their crossing patterns and getting comfortable with each other…We have some upper-classmen who are looking for their first time to really breakthrough and play substantial time and we have some new, younger fresh/soph players also looking to breakthrough to earn those spots.”

Additionally, DNH returns 2021 Iowa Girls Coaches Association Volleyball Co-Player of the Year Payton Petersen and Class 2A First Team members Jadyn Petersen and Madelyn Norton.

Coming off back-to-back award and honor laden seasons, Harms said the Petersen twins’ impact goes beyond their prowess on the floor.

“They are really good volleyball players,” Harms said. “Their volleyball IQ and knowledge is very strong. That translates into their ability to help our younger players along and…help them develop. They do a lot for our team.”

She also added that Norton and fellow senior Sophia Folkerts stepped into leadership roles left vacant by 2021 seniors.

Although the starting lineup and roster feature new faces, Harms said the Wolverines will not change their style on the court.

“Hopefully, we will be able to serve aggressively like we have in the past and do a good job with our ball control,” Harms said. “If we are able to do our ball control, we have capable hitters at all of our positions in the front row.”

And, if the Wolverines climb the mountain and repeat as 2A champions, Harms said it will be a result of focusing on themselves.

“There are so many strong teams in the state of Iowa,” Harms said. “We are going to need to focus on what we are able to do and what we are able to control.”