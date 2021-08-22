Metro volleyball preview: Tigers set to embrace challenge

Sahara Williams is one of the top girls’ basketball players in the state of Iowa.

Wahawk volleyball coach Ashley Berinobis will argue she is one of the top prep volleyball in the state of Iowa, too.

Williams is one of three key returners for a West squad that went 10-19 last fall and graduated 11 seniors.

“I think she is going to be one of the top three hitters in the state this year,” Berinobis said. “I know she is known as a basketball player, but I see her as a volleyball player. She is going to do a lot of damage this season in the front and back row.”

The 5-foot-11 Williams knocked home 231 kills and had 153 digs last year as a sophomore.

West returns to other key front row players in CeCe Moore and Maddie Grimm. Moore had 108 kills and 38 blocks in 2020, while Grimm had 74 kills and 39 blocks.

“CeCe…Maddie…I think they both will do a lot of damage this year,” Berinobis said.

The biggest position battle for the Wahawks comes at libero. Berinobis says she has five defensive specialists who are battling to take that spot.