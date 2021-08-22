Metro volleyball preview: Tigers set to embrace challenge

As August preseason camp progressed for the 21-time state qualifying Cedar Falls volleyball program, head coach Matt Johnson began to challenge the Tigers to be more ornery.
Yes, Johnson feels his athletes are too nice.
The Tigers return six regular-rotation players from a team that qualified for the state tournament for the sixth straight season a year ago.
Johnson says there is no question his team has the talent to make it seven in a row.
“We are trying to get them to focus on getting that consistency in practice a little bit so we are competing a little more,” Johnson said. “I thought today (last Tuesday) was the first day where we flipped the switch and people were losing and getting mad about it.
“We need to see more of that because we have a nice, friendly group of kids. We just need to get a little bit of that niceness out of them when they are out on the court.”
The Tigers will be led by Northern Iowa recruit Alivia Bronner, one of the top liberos in the state. Bronner led Class 5A a year ago with 483 digs.
Katie Remmert will begin her third year as a front row regular after smashing home 246 kills in 2020. Ellie Gerdes, Sarah Albaugh and Lani Nielsen also return.
At setter, junior Nohea Mahi returns after recording 306 assists as a part-time starter.
“I think it is going to take a lot of defensive work,” Bronner said on what it will take to return the Tigers to the state tournament. “I think we are going to be a defensive team. We are not tall, but we can keep the ball off the ground.”
Johnson agrees with Bronner’s assessment of the team.
“Early in the year, we have to pass and defend,” Johnson said. “We’ve got a lot of kids back, especially a lot of kids back with back-row experience.
“That is one thing we rode early in the year last season until our offense kicked and that was our ability to ball control teams.
“With Nohea, we have a good setter that can run an offense and we have a lot of players who can pass and defend. So we have to lean on those two strengths to stay in points and extend rallies.”
Waterloo Columbus
Shelby Schnurstein calls her 2021 squad the most-balanced she’s coached.
Coming off a 19-16 season, the Sailors return five key players from that squad.
“We have some pretty high hopes,” Schnurstein said. “We have a good senior class. It is a good mix of seniors and underclassmen numbers wise. I’m excited to have some that maturity on the team with high hopes for the future as well.
“We have a really good core. We have a lot of talent in different areas. We have a lot more volleyball savvy athletes on the court this year, they know where they need to be on the court.”
Seniors Eva Christensen (213 kills) and Faith Freshwater (173 kills, 52 blocks) will anchor the front row. Sophomore Morgan Bradley and senior Ava Leslie chipped in 126 and 107 kills in 2020.
Junior Stephanie Boyer had 165 digs a season ago.
Both Freshwater and Christensen were all-metro selections in 2020.
The only position Columbus doesn’t have a ton of experience is at setter. Junior Megan Fangman is the front runner at that spot.
“She played a little last year,” Schnurstein said. “She has good hands and the girls are familiar with how she will run the offense. I’ve been very impressed with her work ethic. She is very driven.”
Waterloo East
Like all coaches across the state in 2020, Trojan head coach Ashley Sterger was dealing with more than just the X’s and O’s of coaching a volleyball team.
The different set of rules and regulations to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic took time away from normal day-to-day practice and improving athletes.
That situation was made more difficult due to the fact Sterger was in her first season. Still, Sterger feels the East volleyball program was able to take a step forward during an abbreviated 4-21 season.
“We have been slowly figuring it out,” Sterger said. “I felt we still did well and made progress last season. We began to get a stronger grasp.
“Now, we are focusing more on what we want to coach and how we want the program to be. We’ve been a little strict with the girls showing them the commitment and hard work needed to improve.”
Sterger said her group of girls has been hard at work since the beginning of the year striving to make a huge leap in 2021.
Leading the way is a group of juniors who saw extensive playing time as sophomores – Karsyn Miller, Nyla Norman, Tionn Wise, Natalie See and Faith Benhoff.
Norman dished out 440 assists last year from her setter position. See and Wise had 88 and 78 kills, respectively.
“We are continuing to grow as a team and we are still young and hopeful,” Sterger said.
East will also count on three seniors to be key contributors as well – Ellasa Horton, Caitlynn Porter and Kylie Peterson.
Waterloo West
Sahara Williams is one of the top girls’ basketball players in the state of Iowa.
Wahawk volleyball coach Ashley Berinobis will argue she is one of the top prep volleyball in the state of Iowa, too.
Williams is one of three key returners for a West squad that went 10-19 last fall and graduated 11 seniors.
“I think she is going to be one of the top three hitters in the state this year,” Berinobis said. “I know she is known as a basketball player, but I see her as a volleyball player. She is going to do a lot of damage this season in the front and back row.”
The 5-foot-11 Williams knocked home 231 kills and had 153 digs last year as a sophomore.
West returns to other key front row players in CeCe Moore and Maddie Grimm. Moore had 108 kills and 38 blocks in 2020, while Grimm had 74 kills and 39 blocks.
“CeCe…Maddie…I think they both will do a lot of damage this year,” Berinobis said.
The biggest position battle for the Wahawks comes at libero. Berinobis says she has five defensive specialists who are battling to take that spot.
“I want my libero not to be scared to go for every ball,” Berinobis said. “We have been focusing on that in practice. I have those defensive specialists fighting every second of practice for that position and I’m loving every bit of it.”
At setter, junior Savannah Ringheden is set to take over after appearing in seven matches last season. She will be backed-up by freshman Natalie Schmadeke. Schmadeke will also be in the lineup at the front row
Waterloo Christian
The Regents return three all-metro players Reagan Wheeler, Sydney Aronson and Lauren Bergstrom as they look to improve on a 12-14 2020 season.
Leading the way is Wheeler who as a freshman knocked down 203 kills and recorded 61 blocks.
Head coach Angela Evans said her team, many of which have been regulars for two or three years, has made significant strides forward.
“These young kids have worked so hard from when they were freshmen,” Evans said. “We hope to have a whole bunch of fun this season. It is just a group that likes playing together.”
Seniors Sidra Wheeler and Allison White are also back as regular-rotation players for Waterloo Christian, and add junior Rachel Bergstrom in that category, too.
Aronson had 212 digs in 2020, and Lauren Bergstrom recorded 411 assists and 157 digs.
Evans said the key for the Regents is simple.
“It’s making the most of every opportunity that is presented to us,” Evans said. “We will take nothing for granted. I told the girls even if you have a successful night we have to work harder the next night.