WATERLOO -- When Sydney Schultz watches the recording of last year's Class 3A state volleyball final, she can't help but hit the fast forward button.
"Sometimes I just go back and fast forward to the last couple back-and-forth points," said Schultz, who recorded the final block to secure Waterloo Columbus' first-ever state championship. "It's always so relieving watching it and then seeing everyone coming in and celebrating. It's such a good feeling, I hope to get back there and have that same feeling."
The 2017 season was historic locally. Cedar Falls in Class 5A and Columbus in Class 3A became the first metro programs to win state championships.
Columbus graduated its go-to weapon, all-tournament team captain Anna Sinnott, along with setter Olivia Fain. The Sailors still feature plenty of capable hitters. Avery Kroll (2.7 kills per set, .234 hitting) showed glimpses of being able to take over matches as a sophomore starter, while Schultz (1.72 kills per set) figures to be more active within the attack her senior season.
Senior libero Kate Shannon will solidify Columbus' back row. Emily Surma will battle Madison Funk and Reagan Lindsay for setting duties. Abby Ward, Julia Benda and Emma Purdy return as letterwinners with junior middle Megan Knudtson and 5-foot-11 freshman middle Faith Freshwater among the promising newcomers.
"I've been really impressed with this group and their buy-in from the start," Columbus coach Hanna Nuss said. "It's not enough to win one state title. We have to get better and keep growing. It's a whole new challenge, and the girls are working every day to build past where they got last year.
"I hope to see our offense more evenly distributed and hopefully we can give teams a lot of complex situations."
Cedar Falls
Identical to Columbus, Cedar Falls opens the year ranked No. 5 in its class. The Tigers will quickly find out where they fit with the state's elite as they begin the season Tuesday against No. 4 Linn-Mar before competing in a weekend tournament that includes the top two teams in 5A's rankings.
Coach Matt Johnson often praised his team's depth during last year's championship run. He'll now turn to a cast of 2017 practice players to produce following the graduation of seven senior contributors -- four of whom are currently on NCAA Division I college volleyball rosters.
"Getting to practice against that group on a daily basis last year, it's been kind of a seamless transition as far as kids stepping in and filling roles," Johnson said. "I think we're going to surprise some people with the talent we've got on the floor. But I don't think it's a surprise to our girls that have been in there working."
Junior Akacia Brown returns as a valuable leader within the Tigers' attack. She'll take on a full-rotation role after averaging 2 kills per set on .315 hitting. Senior outside hitter Emily Clapp also has two years of varsity experience under her belt.
At setter, multi-sport standout Emerson Green is set to run the offense. Club volleyball success has helped a pair of newcomers to the rotation already find college opportunities. Naval Academy commit Dara Hulstein and 6-foot-5 Dayton University commit Alayna Yates are poised to make an instant impact. Junior Kirsten Graves is also coming off a strong club season and is an option to take over the libero position.
East
Corey Kennis -- a former club coach and eighth grade coach at Bunger Middle School who also coached an Air Force squadron team while deployed -- is back in Waterloo and set to take the helm for East's volleyball program.
Kennis looks to establish continuity from ninth through 12th grade within his system.
"The goal is to rebuild the program," Kennis said. "We have some skill and talent coming in."
The Trojans bring back starters Brooke Meighan at outside hitter and Kenidi Adams in the middle.
West
Professional volleyball player Haley Eckerman is set to begin her first season as a head coach in her hometown.
The Wahawks have an experienced nucleus of eight starters back, led by UNI commit Kaylissa Arndorfer. West was winless in league play and 11-25 overall a year ago.
Eckerman noted physical size is a strength for this year's team, while passing and defense is an area where she looks to see growth.
Waterloo Christian
Angela Evans enters her second season coaching the Regents. Waterloo Christian is led by returning starters Amber Smith and Gracie Davis on the outside, Phoebe Thrall at setter and Autumn Borkowitz at defensive specialist.
Evans noted her team's determination and team work has been strong through initial practices.
Valley Lutheran
Athletics director Brian Jo has begun his first season as the head coach at Valley Lutheran. The Crusaders return Savannah Schmitz, Charlotte Collins and Addyson Kaune within a thin roster of eight players.
"We are a very scrappy team with experience in all positions," Jo noted. "They have a positive and competitive attitude."
