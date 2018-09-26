Subscribe for 33¢ / day

CEDAR RAPIDS — Top-ranked Cedar Falls kept its record perfect Tuesday with a three-set Mississippi Valley Conference sweep at Cedar Rapids Xavier, 25-18, 25-19, 25-16.

Cedar Falls is now 29-0.

It was just the third loss of the season for Xavier (19-3), which is ranked second in Class 4A.

IOWA CITY LIBERTY 3, WATERLOO WEST 0: Waterloo West gave Iowa City Liberty a battle in all three sets, but couldn’t pull out a win in a 25-21, 25-22, 25-23 Mississippi Valley Conference setback.

Liberty (11-8) got 10 kills from Lee Ann Potter, 14 digs from Addie Schmierer, had 12 service aces and hit .264 as a team.

West fell to 10-10 on the season.

RICEVILLE 3, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 0: Waterloo Christian’s young team continued to make progress in a 25-17, 25-17, 25-21 Iowa Star Conference setback Tuesday.

“Being a young team, we played all three games and I’m very happy with the way they played,” said coach Angela Evans. “They are progressively getting better and better. It was a really great night for us.”

Freshman Sidra Wheeler led the Regents in kills and was second in digs behind sophomore Amber Smith.

IOWA CITY HIGH 3, WATERLOO EAST 0: Iowa City High swept Waterloo East in Mississippi Valley Conference action for its sixth victory in its last seven matches, 25-15, 25-6, 25-9.

Ellie Evans and Kelsey Law had 10 kills each for the Little Hawks, who improved to 13-8. East fell to 2-18.

