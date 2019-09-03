WATERLOO — Waterloo Christian put up a fight in what became a thrilling home opener against Cedar Valley Christian Tuesday night, extending a pair of sets into extra points during a narrow defeat, 27-25, 25-21, 26-24.
Cedar Valley Christian improved to 3-3, while Waterloo Christian coach Angela Evans was pleased with her team’s performance for its first time out this season. The Regents (0-1) didn’t win more than 16 points in a set when these teams met a year ago.
Allison White led Waterloo Christian with eight kills and freshman setter Lauren Bergstrom distributed 17 assists. The Regents served at 86 percent and recorded 37 digs, led by 12 apiece from libero Sydney Aronson and junior Amber Smith.
“It was a complete focus on getting the job done,” Evans said. “I’m very excited for them. They’re working hard. As a coach I couldn’t be more proud. We may not have had the victory, but we had a million other successes this evening.”
Kennedy tops Waterloo swim
CEDAR RAPIDS — Waterloo’s Carley Caughron won a pair of individual events and teammate Lauren Kimball was the top diver, but Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s depth allowed the Cougars to secure a 131-55 dual swim victory Tuesday in Cedar Rapids.
Caughron posted automatic state qualifying times of 2:13.77 in the individual medley and 58.28 in the butterfly as she secured convincing victories in each event.
Kimball’s score of 251.55 won the diving competition. Kennedy’s Audrey Leno edged Waterloo freshman Avery Hogan for second, 222.8 to 217.95.
Waterloo also received a runner-up effort from Jade Cox in the breaststroke in 1:22.05. Cox, Caughron, Rylie Long and Abby Koppmann were second in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:56.89.
Gallen leads Sailors
Waterloo Columbus sophomore Adrianna Gallen placed 13th overall with a time of 21:35 at Tuesday’s Oelwein Invitational.
Decorah captured the boys’ team title with 44 points, edging Waverly-Shell Rock’s 47. Center Point-Urbana won the girls’ title over Decorah, 68-73.
Columbus didn’t record a team score in either race.
You have free articles remaining.
Results
Swimming
CEDAR RAPIDS KENNEDY131, WATERLOO 55
Event winners, top Waterloo finisher
200 MEDLEY RELAY — 1. Kennedy 2:01.98, 3. Waterloo (Kate Miller, Jade Cox, Carley Caughron, Emma Clark) 2:07.95. 200 FREESTYLE RELAY — 1. Casey Gannon (CRK) 2:06.89, 4. Rylie Long (Waterloo) 2:32.43. 200 IM — 1. Caughron (Waterloo) 2:13.77. 50 FREESYTLE — 1. Raylee King (CRK) 27.09, 4. Cox (Waterloo) 30.25. DIVING — 1. Lauren Kimball (Waterloo) 251.55. 100 BUTTERFLY — 1. Caughron (Waterloo) 52.28. 100 FREESTYLE — 1. Gannon (CRK) 59.87, 4. Abby Koopmann (Waterloo) 1:10.25. 500 FREESTYLE — Taylor Matta (CRK), 4. Emma Clark (Waterloo) 7:02.65. 200 FREESTYLE RELAY — 1. Kennedy 1:46.36, 2. Waterloo (Koppman, Long, Caughron, Cox) 1:56.89. 100 BACKSTROKE — 1. King (CRK) 1:10.98, 3. Abby Wendland (Waterloo) 1:37.42. 100 BREASTSTROKE — 1. Maddie Gannon (CRK) 1:15.89, 2. Cox (Waterloo) 1:22.05. 400 FREESTYLE RELAY — 1. Kennedy 4:03.66, 3. Waterloo (Long, Koppmann, Ava Bertram, Miller) 4:47.85.
Cross country
Oelwein Invitational
Boys
TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Decorah 44, 2. Waverly-Shell Rock 47, 3. Center Point-Urbana 75, 4. North Fayette Valley 122, 5. Denver 128, 6. Jesup 145, 7. West Delaware 192, 8. Union 221, 9. Sumner-Fredericksburg 235, 10. Oelwein 279, 11. Edgewood-Colesburg 290, 12. Don Bosco 357, 13. Dyersville Beckman 381, 14. Wapsie Valley 416.
Individual leaders — 1. Brady Hogan (Decorah) 16:16, 2. Luke Post (CPU) 16:29, 3. Andrew Cummer (WSR) 16:41, 4. Eli Larson (CPU) 16:54, 5. Lake LeBahn (Union) 16:59.
Girls
TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Center Point-Urbana 68, 2. Decorah 73, 3. Denver 75, 4. Waukon 93, 5. Jesup 96, 6. Waverly-Shell Rock 148, 7. North Fayette Valley 203, 8. Sumner-Fredericksburg 226, 9. North Linn 237, 10. West Delaware 295, 11. Union 322, 12. Wapsie Valley 344, 13. Dyersville Beckman 373, 14. Oelwein 396.
Individual leaders — 1. Adrianna Katcher (CPU) 18:56, 2. Emma Hoins (WSR) 19:12, 3. Amber Homan (Denver) 19:51, 4. Natalie O’Connor (Jesup) 20:08, 5. Kay Fett (CPU) 20:09.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.