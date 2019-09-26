WATERLOO — Waterloo Christian’s volleyball team revealed determination to find success Thursday night.
The Regents recovered from a loss to Don Bosco earlier this week with a dominant sweep over GMG, 25-16, 25-18, 25-11.
Freshman Rachel Bergstrom served 23-for-24 with six bullet aces for a Waterloo Christian team that served at 94 percent. Allison White led Waterloo Christian with seven kills, and Gracie Davis terminated five points.
“They decided they were going to work hard tonight and together they won that game,” Waterloo Christian coach Angela Evans said.
Cross country
The Cedar Falls boys placed fifth and girls sixth Thursday during the Jim Boughton Invitational at the Dubuque Soccer Complex.
Dubuque Hempstead won the boys race with 20 points. Cedar Falls tallied 142.
The Dubuque Senior girls were victorious with 38 points, while Cedar Falls placed accumulated 142 points and Waterloo placed ninth (266).
Mackenzie Michael of Cedar Falls was the top metro finisher with an eighth-place time of 19:15.
Boughton Invitational
You have free articles remaining.
Boys
TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Hempstead 20, 2. Western Dubuque 70, 3. Dubuque Wahlert 84, 4. Clinton 130, 5. Cedar Falls 142, 6. Iowa City Liberty 144, 7. Dubuque Senior 152, 8. Central DeWitt 242.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS — 1. Ryan Winger (Hempstead) 15:45, 2. Bowen Gryp (Liberty) 16:24, 3. Owen Maloney (Hempstead) 16:30, 4. Mason Suarez (Hempstead) 16:30, 5. Derek Leicht (Hempstead) 16:37.
CEDAR FALLS — 21. Kyle Westhoff 17:40, 25. Jack Jorgensen 17:52, 29. Noah Ahrends 17:58, 32. Cayden Schellhorn 18:15, 35. Pascal Cuhat 18:19, 37. Josh Kuelh 18:27, 43. Blake Ahrends 18:44.
Girls
TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Senior 38, 2. Hempstead 70, 3. Wahlert 83, 4. Iowa City High 92, 5. Western Dubuque 94, 6. Cedar Falls 142, 7. Central DeWitt 204, 8. Clinton 256, 9. Waterloo 266.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS — 1. Lillian Schmidt (Senior) 18:15, 2. Claire Edmondson (Senior) 18:28, 3. Gabby Moran (Wahlert) 18:56, 4. Hannah Brown (Hempstead) 18:59, 5. Rowan Boulter (City High) 19:05.
CEDAR FALLS — 8. Mackenzie Michael 19:15, 23. Paige Wageman 20:29, 36. Amara Lytle 21:11, 37. Anna Scannelll 21:12, 38. Jayna Freeman 21:16, 40. Rachel Mandt 21:34, 41. Devin O’Loughlin 21:36.
WATERLOO — 42. Madison Tieskotter 21:42, 48. Victoria Knight 22:40, 57. Jordyn Smith 24:29, 58. Emma Hickman 24:39, 61. Makayla Hanson 26:18, 62. Stacey De La Cruz 27:20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.