AT WATERLOO — Waterloo Christian’s youthful squad hosted two of Class 1A’s best high school volleyball teams Thursday and enjoyed the experience despite a couple of defeats.
Fourth-ranked North Tama topped the Regents 25-13, 25-6 and No. 10 Tripoli followed with a 25-6, 25-12 victory.
“Tonight was a fun night,” said Waterloo Christian coach Angela Evans. “We faced two teams that play fast and we got to keep up with them on small levels.”
Amber Smith led the Regents in kills and Autumn Borkowitz in digs, but Evans was most pleased with her team’s serving, which was 95 percent against North Tama and 94.7 percent against Tripoli.
“We try to focus on the things we can control, and we only missed one serve in each match,” said Evans.
Girls’ swimming
DUBUQUE SENIOR 122, WATERLOO 61: Waterloo recorded two wins and six runner-up finishes in a Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ swimming dual meet against Dubuque Senior.
Taylor Hogan won the 1-meter diving with 271.10 points and Carley Caughron took the 100 butterfly in 1:00.32, which meets the provisional state qualifying standard.
The TroHawks got runner-up finishes from Caughron in the 200 freestyle, Lauren Kimball in diving, Kayelee Harrison in the 100 backstroke, Jade Cox in the 100 breaststroke, the 200 freestyle relay of Harrison, Caughron, Kate Miller and Rylie Long and the 400 freestyle quartet of Caughron, Sophia Dehl, Harrison and Lily Lederman.
DUBUQUE SENIOR 122, WATERLOO 61
200 medley relay — 1. Dubuque Senior (Kremer, Boffeli, Monahan, Pope) 2:05.31. 2. Dubuque Senior 2:16.25.
200 freestyle — 1. Pfeiffer (DS) 1:59.30, 2. Caughron (Wat) 2:00.94.
200 individual medley — 1. Kremer (DS) 2:31.84, 2. Boffeli (DS) 2:35.58.
50 freestyle — 1. Pope (DS) 26.90, 2. Monahan (DS) 27.31.
1-meter diving — 1. Hogan (Wat) 271.10, 2. Kimball (Wat) 238.75.
100 butterfly — 1. Caughron (Wat) 1:00.32, 2. Wedewer (DS) 1:07.53.
100 freestyle — 1. Pope (DS) 1:00.17, 2. Fetzer (DS) 1:04.57.
500 freestyle — 1. Pfeiffer (DS) 5:24.10, 2. Noel (DS) 6:09.34.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Dubuque Senior (Boffeli, Pope, Wedewer, Pfeiffer) 1:46.98, 2. Waterloo (Harrison, Caughron, Miller, Long) 1:54.75.
100 backstroke — 1. Kremer (DS) 1:11.34, 2. Harrison (Wat) 1:15.48.
100 breaststroke — 1. Boffeli (DS) 1:18.96, 2. Cox (Wat) 1:23.21.
4x400 relay — 1. Dubuque Senior (Wedewer, Monahan, Kremer, Pfeiffer) 4:02.52, 2. Waterloo (Caughron, Dehl, Harrison, Lederman) 4:17.39.
