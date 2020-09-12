Metro roundup: Osage volleyball steps up to the challenge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OSAGE — Host Osage defeated a collection of the state’s top volleyball teams Saturday in its own tournament.

The Green Devils prevailed over Class 2A’s No. 2-ranked Dike-New Hartford in the championship match, 25-22, 25-17.

D-NH advanced to the final with a 25-21, 25-23 win over Class 5A’s No. 1 Cedar Falls.

Class 3A’s No. 2 Osage defeated the Tigers during pool play and also earned wins over 3A’s No. 3 Clarion-Goldfield-Downs, Forest City and Class 4A’s No. 9 Waverly-Shell Rock.

Cedar Falls secured a three-set win over Waverly-Shell Rock and swept Forest City in pool play.

Sailors finish 3-1

At Tiffin, the Waterloo Columbus volleyball team finished 3-1 Saturday at the Caroline Found Invite hosted by Clear Creek-Amana.

The Sailors secured a three-set win over Class 5A’s Cedar Rapids Prairie, 19-21, 21-18, 15-13. Columbus also defeated the Class 4A’s No. 7-ranked host Clippers, 22-20, 21-11 and secured a win over Cedar Rapids Washington, 21-15, 21-19.

Class 2A’s No. 5 Dyersville Beckman handed Columbus its lone loss, 21-11, 21-9.

Ali Vesely led Columbus with 32 kills and three blocks.