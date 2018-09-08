OSAGE — Cedar Falls’ top-ranked volleyball team powered its way to the championship of the Osage Invitational Saturday without dropping a set.
The Tigers (15-0) won six matches, including four against ranked opponents. They defeated Class 3A’s No. 12 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 21-3, 21-10 and No. 3 Osage 21-14, 24-22, Class 2A’s No. 4 Dike-New Hartford 21-14, 21-6 and Class 4A’s No. 7 Waverly-Shell Rock 21-7, 21-13.
Cedar Falls also topped Gilbert 21-9, 21-4 and Charles City 21-11, 21-13.
LINN-MAR INVITATIONAL: Fifth-ranked Linn-Mar went undefeated in six matches and claimed the championship of its own volleyball tournament Saturday.
In the championship match, Linn-Mar topped Davenport Assumption 21-14, 21-8. It was the first loss of the season for the Knights, No. 4 in Class 3A.
Waterloo East went 0-3 in pool play, losing to Solon (21-8, 21-11), Fairfield (21-12, 15-21, 15-13) and Linn-Mar (21-9, 21-14).
The Trojans ended the tournament with a consolation-bracket loss to Cedar Rapids Prairie, 21-11, 21-8.
