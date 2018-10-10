CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls kept its perfect season intact Tuesday with a Mississippi Valley Conference volleyball sweep of Dubuque Senior, 25-9, 25-12, 25-8.
The defending Class 5A state champion and top-ranked Tigers improved to 36-0 on the season and have not lost a set all year heading into Saturday’s Mississippi Valley Conference Supermeet at Waterloo East High School.
Tuesday night, Alayna Yates led a deep and balanced Cedar Falls attack with nine kills as the Tigers hit at a .310 clip for the match. Emerson Green and Ashley Schildroth had five kills apiece.
Green also had 24 assists while Kirsten Graves had eight digs, Emily Clapp seven and Akacia Brown six. Graves and Emily Hayes had three service aces each, and Yates led the Tigers with four blocks.
COLUMBUS 3, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 0: Waterloo Columbus held Sumner-Fredericksburg to .143 hitting and swept a North Iowa Cedar League match, 25-21, 25-19, 28-26.
Jordan Burrows blasted a dozen kills and had 13 digs for Sumner-Fredericksburg while Sydney Rhea finished with 15 digs.
Columbus improved to 23-16 while the Cougars slipped to 10-24.
GLADBROOK-REINBECK 3, VALLEY LUTHERAN 0: Gladbrook-Reinbeck improved to 24-8 on the season with a 25-11, 25-6, 25-18 sweep of Valley Lutheran.
Haleigh Berendes and Saari Kuehl had six kills each for the 11th-ranked Rebels, who broke down the Crusaders with 30 ace serves. Kuehl had eight and Berendes six to lead the way.
Girls’ swimming
DECORAH WINS TWO: Decorah defeated Waterloo and Iowa City High in dual girls’ swimming meets Tuesday at the Central Intermediate pool.
The Vikings topped Waterloo 129-56 and edged Iowa City High 94-92 while Iowa City High dealt Waterloo a 127-59 defeat.
Waterloo’s Carley Caughron won the 200 individual medley in a state-qualifying time of 2:13.15 and took the 100 in 55.08 while the TroHawks went 1-2 in 1-meter diving with Taylor Hogan (313.15) and Lauren Kimball (252.10).
Summaries
Girls’ swimming
Team scores — Iowa City High 127, Waterloo 59. Decorah 129, Waterloo 56. Decorah 94, Iowa City High 92.
200 medley relay — 1. Decorah (Rhodes, Bachelder, Voyna, Snitker) 1:59.48, 2. Iowa City High 2:03.35, 3. Waterloo (Harrison, Dehl, Caughron, Lederman) 2:04.80.
200 freestyle — 1. Weigel (ICH) 2:04.73, 2. O’Rourke (ICH) 2:18.24.
200 individual medley — 1. Caughron (Wat) 2:13.15, 2. Sadecky (ICH) 2:24.42.
50 freestyle — 1. Bachelder (Dec) 25.50, 2. Masterson (ICH) 26.13.
Diving — 1. Hogan (Wat) 313.15, 2. Kimball (Wat) 252.10.
100 butterfly — 1. Masterson (ICH) 1:01.73, 2. Voyna (Dec) 1:05.76.
100 freestyle — 1. Caughron (Wat) 55.08, 2. Bachelder (Dec) 55.18.
500 freestyle — 1. Bruening (Dec) 6:14.57, 2. Klefstad (ICH) 6:24.10.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Iowa City High (Sadecky, Yahashiri, Masterson, Weigel) 1:44.74, 2. Decorah (Elsbernd, Berns, Folkedahl, Snitker) 1:53.80.
100 backstroke — 1. Voyna (Dec) 1:09.32, 2. Klefstad (ICH) 1:14.43.
100 breaststroke — 1. Hermeier (Dec) 1:17.51, 2. Yahashiri (ICH) 1:17.51.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Iowa City High (Weigel, Kenatson, Campion, Masterson) 4:01.18, 2. Decorah (Lundvedt, Bahr, Bruening, Snitker) 4:31.10, 3. Waterloo (Cox, Meyer, Lederman, Miller) 4:45.60.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.