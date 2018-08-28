DUBUQUE — Cedar Falls won every event but one as the Tigers raced past Dubuque Hempstead 134-50 in a Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ swimming dual meet Tuesday.
Grace Considine (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay) as part of four Cedar Falls wins, as was Grace Frericks (200 medley relay, 100 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 400 freestyle relay).
Emma Clark won the 50 free and was on the winning 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay. Emily Seliga swam on two relay winners, as did Kendall Mallaro. Ellie Considine won the 200 individual medley, Ashton Syharath won the 1-meter diving, Grace Bebeldyk touched first in the 100 butterfly and Rachel Roose contributed to the 200 freestyle relay win.
CEDAR RAPIDS KENNEDY 137, WATERLOO 48: Carley Caughron was a double winner and Taylor Hogan captured the diving competition as Waterloo Swim dropped a Mississippi Valley dual at Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
Caughron won the 100 freestyle and 100 breakstroke.
Waterloo was third in the 200 medley relay with Kate Miller, Sophia Dehl, Caughron and Rylie Long, just over a second behind Kennedy. The TroHawks also got thirds from Kayelee Harrison in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Volleyball
LINN-MAR 3, WATERLOO WEST 0: Fourth-ranked Linn-Mar fought off Waterloo West in Mississippi Valley Conference action 25-16, 25-20, 25-15.
The Lions improved to 4-3, while West fell to 1-1.
CEDAR VALLEY CHRISTIAN 3, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 0: Waterloo Christian’s youthful team gave Cedar Valley Christian a battle before falling in a season-opening matchup.
Set scores were 25-10, 25-16, 25-16.
“After we knocked off the dust and nerves, we gave incredible effort for how young we are this year,” said coach Angela Evans, whose roster consists of three freshmen, five sophomores and three juniors.
Girls’ swimming
CED. FALLS 134, DUB. HEMPSTEAD 50
200 medley relay — 1. Cedar Falls (Grace Frericks, Emily Seliga, Kendall Mallaro, Emma Clark) 1:57.03, 2. Hempstead 2:03.90.
200 freestyle — 1. Grace Considine (CF) 2:00.60, 2. Samantha Fish (DH) 2:05.76.
200 individual medley — 1. Ellie Considine (CF) 2:03.15, 2. Mallaro (CF) 2:21.21.
50 freestyle — 1. Clark (CF) 25.67, 2. Rachel Roose (CF) 26.28.
1-meter diving — 1. Ashton Syharath (CF) 258.70, 2. Caitlyn Schueller (DH) 173.45.
100 butterfly — 1. Grace Bebeldyk (CF) 1:05.19, 2. Cecelia Lau (CF) 1:06.13.
100 freestyle — 1. Frericks (CF) 54.45, 2. Clark (CF) 56.58.
500 freestyle — 1. G. Considine (CF) 5:23.10, 2. Renee Plassman (CF) 5:39.18.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Cedar Falls (G. Considine, Seliga, Lauren Sulentic, Roose) 1:48.14, 2. Hempstead 1:55.33.
100 backstroke — 1. Frericks (CF) 59.71, 2. Fish (DH) 1:03.61.
100 breaststroke — 1. Molly Duehr (DH) 1:15.30, 2. Seliga (CF) 1:18.49.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Cedar Falls (Frericks, Mallaro, Clark, G. Considine) 3:52.85, 2. Cedar Falls (Bebeldyk, Katie Butler, Plassman, Sally Fry) 4:15.12.
C.R. KENNEDY 137, WATERLOO 48
200 medley relay — 1. Kennedy (Bowden, Thorne, King, Gannon) 2:01.64, 2. Kennedy 2:11.08.
200 freestyle — 1. Popenhagen (CRK) 2:13.49, 2. Lyon (CRK) 2:21.05.
200 individual medley — 1. Matta (CRK) 2:27.89, 2. King (CRK) 2:30.68.
50 freestyle — 1. Bowden (CRK) 27.41, 2. Baumann (CRK) 27.49.
1-meter diving — 1. Hogan (Wat) 273.05, 2. Cater (CRK) 231.25.
100 butterfly — 1. Harris (CRK) 1:09.49, 2. Baumann (CRK) 1:10.80.
100 freestyle — 1. Caughron (Wat) 55.08, 2. Lovig (CRK) 56.17.
500 freestyle — 1. Thorne (CRK) 5:58.11, 2. Harris (CRK) 6:16.32.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Kennedy (Lovig, Williams, Crist, King) 1:49.47, 2. Kennedy 1:50.41.
100 backstroke — 1. Lovig (CRK) 1:06.55, 2. Bowden (CRK) 1:08.15.
100 breaststroke — 1. Caughron (Wat) 1:12.98, 2. Gannon (CRK) 1:13.86.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Kennedy (Bowden, Hanrahan, Baumann, Popenhagen) 4:03.11, 2. Kennedy 4:04.61.
