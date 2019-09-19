{{featured_button_text}}
DUNKERTON — Dunkerton ran its volleyball record to 8-3 Thursday with a three-set sweep of Waterloo Christian in an Iowa Star Conference matchup.

Set scores were 25-11, 25-22, 25-21. It was the fifth straight victory for Dunkerton.

“Our girls got going a little slow, but then they fought,” said Waterloo Christian coach Angela Evans. “Dunkerton is a fantastic offensive team, and they have great back row and a great libero so it was hard to get anything down on them.”

The Regents (3-8) served at a season-best 98.2 percent and made 40 digs as a team.

