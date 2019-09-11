CEDAR FALLS — Top-ranked Cedar Falls put together an efficient attack and stingy defense to sweep past Western Dubuque in Mississippi Valley Conference volleyball Tuesday, 25-9, 25-9, 25-14.
The Tigers improved to 9-0 for the season. They finished with a .395 attack percentage, led by Akacia Brown’s .565 on 14 kills with just one error. Emerson Green added 10 kills, Alayna Yates seven and Jade Golden-Smith five while Green had 29 assists and three of Cedar Falls’ 10 service aces. Kirsten Graves also had three aces.
Defensively, Graves’ 19 digs led the Tigers and Emmy Wedgbury added 10.
Western Dubuque fell to 4-5.
DUBUQUE SENIOR 3, WATERLOO EAST 0: Dubuque Senior fought off Waterloo East (5-6) in a Mississippi Valley volleyball match Tuesday, 25-20, 25-23, 25-19.
The Rams (6-7) got eight kills from Hailey Goedert, but hit just .157 for the match. Senior had 15 total blocks on defense.
Girls’ swimming
C.R. KENNEDY 102, CEDAR FALLS 84: Cedar Falls won seven events, but Cedar Rapids Kennedy finished with more points in Tuesday’s Mississippi Valley Conference swimming dual meet.
Grace Frericks won the 200 individual medley in 2:11.57 and the 100 butterfly in 59.09. Emma Clark claimed the 50 freestyle in 25.07, Ashton Syharath won the one-meter diving with 258.85 points and Kendall Mallaro took the 100 backstroke in 1:03.32.
Mallaro was second in the 200 individual medley, C.C. Lau was runner-up in the 100 butterfly and Clark placed second in the 100 breaststroke.
In relay action, the Cedar Falls group of Marley Hagarty, Rachel Roose, Frericks and Clark won the 200 freestyle in 1:42.53. Roose, Frericks, Hagarty and Grace Bobeldyk teamed up to win the 400 freestyle relay in 3:50.78.
