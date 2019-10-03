{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — Waterloo Christian tested itself against 10th-ranked Tripoli in Iowa Star Conference volleyball action Thursday with the Panthers (11-8) prevailing 25-9, 25-15, 25-15.

Waterloo Christian head coach Angela Evans complimented the back-row efforts of Sydney Aronson and Sidra Wheeler while Amber Smith led the Regents’ offensive attack.

The Regents fell to 5-10 on the season.

Boys’ golf

A Mississippi Valley Conference quadrangular golf meet featuring Cedar Falls, Waterloo East, Waterloo West and Cedar Rapids Kennedy scheduled for Ellis Park in Cedar Rapids Thursday was cancelled.

