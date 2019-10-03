WATERLOO — Waterloo Christian tested itself against 10th-ranked Tripoli in Iowa Star Conference volleyball action Thursday with the Panthers (11-8) prevailing 25-9, 25-15, 25-15.
Waterloo Christian head coach Angela Evans complimented the back-row efforts of Sydney Aronson and Sidra Wheeler while Amber Smith led the Regents’ offensive attack.
The Regents fell to 5-10 on the season.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Boys’ golf
A Mississippi Valley Conference quadrangular golf meet featuring Cedar Falls, Waterloo East, Waterloo West and Cedar Rapids Kennedy scheduled for Ellis Park in Cedar Rapids Thursday was cancelled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.