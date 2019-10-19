CEDAR RAPIDS -- Top-ranked Cedar Falls put on a powerful display Saturday as the Tigers dominated the Mississippi Valley Conference Supermeet volleyball tournament.
Cedar Falls (39-1) breezed through pool play by defeating Iowa City West 21-7, 21-9, Cedar Rapids Prairie 21-9, 21-7 and Waterloo West 21-6, 21-7. In the championship bracket, the Tigers took down 13th-ranked Dubuque Hempstead 25-11, 25-10 in the quarterfinals, second-ranked Iowa City Liberty 25-14, 25-13 in the semifinals and Class 4A No. 2-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier in the finals, 25-16, 25-20.
It was the third straight MVC title for Cedar Falls.
"We played really well," said Tigers coach Matt Johnson. "We were locked in during pool play and then played great tournament matches against Hempstead and Liberty. The Liberty match might have been the most complete match we have played all year."
Statistically, Akacia Brown had 45 kills and hit .411 on the day to go with 10 blocks and 40 digs, Alayna Yates added 32 kills (.482) and 18 blocks and Jada Golden-Smith finished with 24 kills (.545) and 11 blocks. Emerson Green had 112 assists and 20 digs, Alivia Bronner had seven service aces and 18 digs, Emmy Wedgbury had six aces and 43 digs, and Kirsten Graves had 41 digs.
West finished 1-2 in pool play with a 21-9, 21-15 win over Iowa City West and losses to Cedar Falls and Prairie (21-19, 21-15). The Wahawks defeated Cedar Rapids Washington in the consolation quarterfinals 25-17, 25-15 and 4A's 13th-ranked Western Dubuque in the semifinals (25-18, 25-22) before falling to 4A third-ranked Dubuque Wahlert in the final (28-26, 25-11).
Waterloo East fell to Iowa City Liberty (21-13, 21-11), Linn-Mar (21-13, 21-14) and Western Dubuque (21-15, 21-13) in pool play and bowed out with a loss to 5A No. 10 Cedar Rapids Kennedy in the consolation quarterfinals (25-5, 25-21).
Girls' swimming
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY SUPERMEET: Cedar Falls' Grace Frericks set a Mississippi Valley Conference record in the 50 freestyle Saturday as the Tigers won the Valley Division and placed second overall behind Iowa City West, 460-309, at the MVC Supermeet.
Frericks clocked 23.91 in the 50 for one of seven conference records that were broken. Aurora Roghair of Iowa City West had a hand in new marks in the 100 freestyle (51.99), 500 freestyle (4:57.35) and 400 freestyle relay. Hayley Kimmel of Linn-Mar set new records in the 200 individual medley (2:06.97) and 100 backstroke (56.46) and Scarlet Martin of Iowa City West established a new standard in the 100 butterfly (55.27).
Cedar Falls got runner-up efforts in the 200 freestyle relay with Frericks, Marley Hagarty, Rachel Roose and Emma Clark and from Frericks in the 100 backstroke. Taking third for the Tigers were Kendall Mallaro (200 IM) and Clark (100 freestyle).
Waterloo Swim's Carley Caughron was the division champ in the 100 butterfly where she was second overall and was third in the 50 freestyle overall.
Division champions for Cedar Falls were Grace Bobeldyk (200, 500 freestyles), Mallaro (200 IM), Frericks (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke) and the 200 and 400 freestyle relays
Roghair (Valley Division) and Anna Pfeiffer of Dubuque Senior (Mississippi Division) were named athletes of the year while Byron Butler of Iowa City West and Scott Pinter of Cedar Falls took coach of the year honors.
Girls' diving
AT MARSHALLTOWN -- Waterloo Swim's Lauren Kimball took fourth at Saturday's Marshalltown Diving Invitational.
Kimball finished with 449.50 points while Sydney Jorgenson of Ankeny was the winner at 494.05. Ashton Syharath of Cedar Falls was ninth (399.85) , Waterloo's Avery Hogan 15th (370.55) and Cedar Falls' Alli Gray 20th (348.10).
