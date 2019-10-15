DUBUQUE -- Top-ranked Cedar Falls demolished Dubuque Senior in three sets Tuesday in a Mississippi Valley Conference volleyball match, 25-11, 25-6, 25-7.
The Tigers (33-1) attacked at .438 efficiency for the night with 38 kills and just 10 errors.
Akacia Brown had a team-high 15 kills for Cedar Falls, and Alayna Yates added nine. Emerson Green had seven of the Tigers' 18 service aces, along with 31 assists and two solo blocks.
Brown also had 14 digs and four blocks, Kirsten Graves had 13 digs and four ace serves, and Jada Golden Smith had five kills and four blocks.
Senior fell to 12-22 for the season.
WATERLOO WEST 3, DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD 2: Waterloo West's 15th-ranked volleyball team secured a big road win in a five-set Mississippi Valley Conference battle at No. 13 Dubuque Hempstead.
The Wahawks won by scores of 25-15, 24-26, 25-17, 22-25, 15-11.
Avery Kroll ignited the West attack with 25 total kills, including nine on 10 swings in the decisive set. Sabrina Anderson finished with 47 assists for the Wahawks.
