CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Rapids Xavier was no match for Cedar Falls Tuesday in a Mississippi Valley Conference volleyball showdown between No. 1-ranked teams.
Cedar Falls (26-1 and No. 1 in Class 5A) won by scores of 25-15, 25-7 and 25-15 over the Class 4A Saints (17-2).
Akacia Brown led a balanced Tiger attack that hit .400 as a team with 12 kills. Jada Golden-Smith and Alayna Yates added nine apiece, Emerson Green had seven, Emmy Wedgbury six and Katie Remmert five.
Green also finished with 36 assists and three blocks. Kirsten Graves had 17 digs, Brown 11 and Wedgbury 11. Yates and Wedgbury were in on five blocks each and Golden-Smith four.
I.C. HIGH 3, WATERLOO EAST 1: East slipped to 7-14 as Iowa City High prevailed in four sets, 25-15, 22-25, 25-17, 25-17. Iowa City High improved to 11-9 for the season.
Girls’ swimming
I.C. WEST 122, CEDAR FALLS 64: Iowa City West had too much firepower for Cedar Falls in a girls’ swimming and diving dual meet Tuesday.
Cedar Falls got a 1-2 finish from Grace Frericks (24.49) and Emma Clark (25.18) in the 50 freestyle, and Ashton Cyharath won the diving (240.35).
Other runners-up for the Tigers were Kendall Mallaro in the 200 individual medley, C.C. Lau in the 100 butterfly, the 200 freestyle relay of Frericks, Rachel Roose, Marley Hagarty and Clark, Frericks in the 100 backstroke, Clark in the 100 breaststroke and the 4x400 relay of Frericks, Grace Bobeldyk, Mallaro and Clark.
Boys’ golf
Tuesday’s Mississippi Valley Conference Divisional meet involving Cedar Falls and Waterloo East was postponed.
The tournament is now scheduled for Friday at 9:30 a.m. at Bunker Hills Golf Course in Dubuque.
