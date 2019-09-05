{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Falls posted a one-under par team score and captured the title at Thursday’s Mississippi Valley Conference boys’ golf quadrangular hosted by Cedar Rapids Prairie at Airport National Golf Course.

The Tigers’ 127 total is believed to be a course record for high school team competition. Cedar Rapids Xavier finished second at 136.

Individually, Max Tjoa took medalist honors for Cedar Falls with a two-under par 30. Jack Moody and Gus Ferguson finished at even-par 32, and Kevin Yang was one shot over par at 33.

Volleyball

CENTRAL CITY 3, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 0: Central City got the victory, but Waterloo Christian coach Angela Evans was encouraged with the progress her young team continues to make.

Central City (2-4) won for the second time in its last three matches, 25-14, 25-18, 25-18.

Highlights for Waterloo Christian (0-2) included 30 digs and 20 kills as a team and 17 assists by freshman setter Lauren Bergstrom.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Results

Boys’ golf

At Airport National

Team standings — 1. Cedar Falls 127, 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier 136, 3. Cedar Rapids Prairie 138, 4. Dubuque Senior 145.

Individual leaders — 1. Max Tjoa (CF) 30, 2. (tie) Jack Moody (CF), Gus Ferguson (CF), Clayton Nurre (CRX) 32, 5. Kevin Yang (CF) 33.

Cedar Falls — Tjoa 30, Moody 32, Ferguson 32, Yang 33, Jack Beecher 35, Ethan Le 36, Luke Meyer 36.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Sports Editor for The Courier

Load comments