CEDAR FALLS — Four Cedar Falls golfers finished among the top 10 as the Tigers won their own Tiger Invitational Tuesday at Beaver Hills Country Club.
Jack Moody placed fourth with a round of 76, Max Tjoa tied for fifth at 78, Luke Meyer tied for seventh at 79 and Owen Sawyer was 10th with an 80. Kevin Yang added an 88.
Cedar Falls recorded a team score of 313, five shots better than Marshalltown. Waukee was third at 322, Linn-Mar fourth at 324 and Cedar Rapids Washington fifth at 334. A total of 12 teams competed.
Volleyball
CEDAR FALLS 3, IOWA CITY HIGH 0: Top-ranked Cedar Falls improved to 19-1 with a 25-15, 25-18, 25-10 Mississippi Valley Conference sweep of Iowa City High Tuesday.
Akacia Brown powered the offensive attack with 17 kills, while Emerson Green had 31 assists and three service aces. Defensively, Kirsten Graves had 15 digs and Emma Wedgbury 10 while Jada Golden-Smith was in on eight blocks and Brown six.
DON BOSCO 3, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 0: Don Bosco rode a strong serving night to a25-13, 25-11, 25-6 Iowa Star Conference win over Waterloo Christian (4-9).
Jenna Brown, Kennedi Purdy and Calli Thome had six kills apiece for the Dons (6-7), and Tricia Even had six of Don Bosco’s 14 service aces.
WATERLOO WEST 3, IOWA CITY WEST 0: Waterloo West’s 14th-ranked team rolled past Iowa City West in a Mississippi Valley Conference match.
Set scores were 25-11, 25-18, 25-17 as the Wahawks improved to 11-4.
C.R. XAVIER 3, WATERLOO EAST 2: Top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier needed a rally to overcome Waterloo East in Mississippi Valley Conference action.
The Saints, 17-1, won 25-18, 25-27, 21-25, 25-13, 15-9 for their 17th straight victory. East slipped to 7-9.
Girls’ swimming
WATERLOO 97, VINTON-SHELLSBURG-UNION 80: Waterloo won six events and defeated Vinton-Shellsburg in a girls’ swimming dual meet Tuesday.
Winners for the TroHawks were Lauren Kimball in diving (273.10), Rylie Long in the 100 butterfly (1:18.91), Carley Caughron in the 100 freestyle (state meet-qualifying 53.76) and the 100 breaststroke (1:11.74), the 200 freestyle relay of Caughron, Abby Koppmann, Long and Anna McNally (1:54.66) and the 400 freestyle group of Jade Cox, Ava Bertram, Emma Clark and Kate Miller (4:34.46).
Runners-up for Waterloo were the 200 medley relay of Miller, Cox, Caughron and McNally), Long in the 200 freestyle, Miller in the 50 freestyle, Avery Hogan in diving, Abby Wendland in the 100 butterfly, Cox in the 500 freestyle and Miller in the 100 backstroke.
CEDAR FALLS 101, LINN-MAR 85: Cedar Falls edged Linn-Mar in a Mississippi Valley Conference dual.
The Tigers got wins from Emma Clark in the 200 freestyle (2:01.68), Ashton Syharath in diving (272.15), Kendall Mallaro in the 100 freestyle (55.69), Grace Frericks in the 500 freestyle (state-qualifying 5:08.32), the 200 freestyle relay of Frericks, CC Lau, Marley Hagarty and Clark (1:41.41) and the 400 freestyle relay of Frericks, Grace Bobeldyk, Hagarty and Clark (3:43.83).
Finishing second for Cedar Falls were the 200 medley relay of Lauren Sulentic, Payten Lehmann, Carmen Bekavac and Lau, Bobeldyk in the 200 freestyle, Frericks in the 200 IM, Rachel Roose in the 50 freestyle, Clark in the 100 butterfly, Katie Butler in the 100 backstroke and Mallaro in the 100 breaststroke.
Results
Boys’ golf
At Brown Deere G.C.
Team standings — 1. Cedar Falls 148, 2. Linn-Mar 150, 3. Iowa City Liberty 159, 4. Dubuque Wahlert 164.
Individual leaders — 1. Jack Moody (CF) 34, 2. (tie) Owen Sawyer (CF), Tate Brunk (ICL), Dillon Burr (LM) 37, 5. (tie) Parker Wolfe (CF), Connor Roach (ICL), Drew Muilenburg (LM), Carter Vieth (LM).
Cedar Falls — Moody 34, Sawyer 37, Wolfe 38, Max Tjoa 39, Luke Meyer 40, Kevin Yang 42, Gus Ferguson 42.
