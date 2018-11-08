CEDAR RAPIDS — Janesville remains in a league of its own.
Class 1A’s defending three-time state volleyball champions wasted little time booking a trip into the finals with a sweep of Tripoli, 25-11, 25-21, 25-12, Thursday night inside the U.S. Cellular Center.
The Wildcats (45-5) have now swept their last 11 state tournament opponents, led by a class of seniors gunning for a fourth championship trophy. Janesville will face Holy Trinity (37-3) at 7 p.m. Friday in the finale of this year’s state tournament.
“Throughout the whole journey we’ve gotten so much stronger and we’re at our highest point right now,” Janesville senior Lily Liekweg said. “I’m super excited for tomorrow night.”
Facing a familiar conference rival, Janesville’s players knew they’d have to be sharp early. Tripoli (24-16) took the opening set during their regular-season meeting in Janesville before the Wildcats recovered by winning the final three.
Liekweg, a Wichita State recruit, helped take the wind out of the Panthers’ sails in this match. Liekweg served eight consecutive points during an early 13-1 run of a dominant opening set, before adding a five-point service run to grab control of set two. She finished with 17 digs to lead a back row that held Tripoli to .052 hitting.
“We have certain rotations where we’re a little more comfortable than other ones, and I just go out there and do my thing,” Liekweg said. “I couldn’t do it without my teammates. They just did awesome tonight.”
Janesville coach Shelly Sorensen credited her team’s strong back row foundation as a key to a successful start. The Wildcats were forced to come from behind in a pair of sets during Wednesday’s state opener.
“We just had to be able to run offense tonight and pass the ball,” Sorensen said. “I think that was the difference. We came up with a lot of digs defensively, turned it into offense and passed and served fairly well to stay in system.
“Lily did a great job tonight playing defense back there, kept pressure on them with her serve and she just came up with some phenomenal digs.”
In addition to Liekweg’s defense, senior Bree Thompson guided Janesville’s attack with 20 kills on just 31 swings for a .484 hitting efficiency. Thompson’s first kill deflected into the overhead Tripoli student section, and she terminated six points through the Wildcats’ initial 13-1 run. Her versatility shined with an off-pace attack landing on match point.
“What keeps us motivated is the end goal,” Thompson said. “We’ve set it high all season. We push each other and hold each other accountable.”
Tripoli coach Courtney Anderson felt the pressure Janesville applied early changed her team’s mentality. The Panthers cut a five-point deficit to one twice in set two, but never pulled even.
Tripoli fell behind Janesville 11-1 to start set three. Alisa Bengen complemented Thompson with 12 kills and 13 assists, and Gabby Gergen added 22 assists for the Wildcats.
“Janesville is a phenomenal team, and we knew that coming in,” Anderson said. “Keeping our energy high, keeping that positive mentality would have been a game-changer.
“It can be very difficult, and it takes a lot of practice to get out of the funk that you’re in, but it’s something that we’ll continue to work on and prepare for next year.”
Middle hitter Zoe Semelroth capped her strong junior season by leading Tripoli with 11 kills. Senior Sadie Bobst tallied 24 assists, and classmate Samara Harms had six digs. Middle Jetti Schmudlach joins that tandem as the three seniors who will graduate after helping to elevate their tradition-rich program back to the semifinal round.
“I’m extremely proud of them,” Anderson said. “They’ve had so much growth throughout the season. I’m a very proud coach.”
Cedar Falls players huddle in Class 5A championship action against Ankeny Centennial at the Iowa High School Volleyball Tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
From left, Cedar Falls's Dara Hulstein, Emily Clapp, and Emerson Green huddle in Class 5A championship action against Ankeny Centennial at the Iowa High School Volleyball Tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Cedar Falls's Alayna Yates, left, and Akacia Brown celebrate a point against Ankeny Centennial in Class 5A championship action at the Iowa High School Volleyball Tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Cedar Falls's Akacia Brown, center, reacts after losing to Ankeny Centennial in Class 5A championship action at the Iowa High School Volleyball Tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Cedar Falls's Emily Clapp, right, spikes the ball against Ankeny Centennial's Devyn Robinson, left, and Riley Morgan in Class 5A championship action at the Iowa High School Volleyball Tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Cedar Falls's Emerson Green looks for the ball in Class 5A championship action against Ankeny Centennial at the Iowa High School Volleyball Tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Cedar Falls's Kirsten Graves dives down in Class 5A championship action against Ankeny Centennial during the Iowa High School Volleyball Tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Cedar Falls's Akacia Brown, left, and Emerson Green celebrate a point against Ankeny Centennial in Class 5A championship action at the Iowa High School Volleyball Tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Cedar Falls's Akacia Brown spikes the ball against Ankeny Centennial's Devyn Robinson, left, and Calea Jones in Class 5A championship action at the Iowa High School Volleyball Tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Cedar Falls's Dara Hulstein spikes the ball against Ankeny Centennial's Kenna Sauer in Class 5A championship action at the Iowa High School Volleyball Tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Cedar Falls's Emily Clapp spikes the ball against Ankeny Centennial's Devyn Robinson in Class 5A championship action at the Iowa High School Volleyball Tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Cedar Falls players cheer for their teammates in Class 5A championship action against Ankeny Centennial at the Iowa High School Volleyball Tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Cedar Falls's Emily Hayes, left, passes the ball as Emily Clapp looks on in Class 5A championship action against Ankeny Centennial at the Iowa High School Volleyball Tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Form left, Cedar Falls's Emily Clapp embraces with teammate Akacia Brown in Class 5A championship action at the Iowa High School Volleyball Tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Cedar Falls's Jada Golden-Smith enters the stadium in Class 5A championship action against Ankeny Centennial at the Iowa High School Volleyball Tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Cedar Falls players, including Emerson Green, center, celebrate a point against Ankeny Centennial in Class 5A championship action at the Iowa High School Volleyball Tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Cedar Falls players look for the ball in Class 5A championship action against Ankeny Centennial at the Iowa High School Volleyball Tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
From left, Cedar Falls's Emerson Green and Ashley Schildroth look for the ball as an Ankeny Centennial player gets ready to serve in Class 5A championship action at the Iowa High School Volleyball Tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Cedar Falls players walk off the court after losing to Ankeny Centennial in Class 5A championship action at the Iowa High School Volleyball Tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Cedar Falls's Akacia Brown passes the ball against Ankeny Centennial in Class 5A championship action at the Iowa High School Volleyball Tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Members of the Janesville volleyball team celebrate their three set victory over Tripoli, Thursday, November 8, 2018, during the Iowa State Class 1A Volleyball Tournament, semifinal round, at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids. Janesville plays Holy Trinity Catholic in the finals on Friday.
Janesville's Alisa Bengen spikes the ball against Tripoli's Jetti Schmudlach (L) and Ellie Steere, Thursday, November 8, 2018, during the Iowa State Class 1A Volleyball Tournament, semifinal round, at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids. Janesville plays Holy Trinity Catholic in the finals on Friday.
Members of the Janesville volleyball team celebrate their three set victory over Tripoli, Thursday, November 8, 2018, during the Iowa State Class 1A Volleyball Tournament, semifinal round, at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids. Janesville plays Holy Trinity Catholic in the finals on Friday.
Janesville coach Shelly Sorensen high-5's members of her team after they defeated Tripoli in three straight sets, Thursday, November 8, 2018, during the Iowa State Class 1A Volleyball Tournament, semifinal round, at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids. Janesville plays Holy Trinity Catholic in the finals on Friday.
Janesville players celebrate their three-set victory over Tripoli in the Class 1A state volleyball semifinals Thursday in Cedar Rapids.
Janesville's Gabby Gergen (10) and Grace Hovenga defend a Tripoli shot during state tournament action Thursday.
The Janesville bench celebrates game two win over Tripoli, Thursday, November 8, 2018, during the Iowa State Class 1A Volleyball Tournament, semifinal round, at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids. Janesville plays Holy Trinity Catholic in the finals on Friday.
Janesville's Marra Fitzgerald keeps her eyes on the ball against Tripoli, Thursday, November 8, 2018, during the Iowa State Class 1A Volleyball Tournament, semifinal round, at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids. Janesville plays Holy Trinity Catholic in the finals on Friday.
Tripoli's Ellie Steere hits the top of the net as she spikes the ball against Janesville, Thursday, November 8, 2018, during the Iowa State Class 1A Volleyball Tournament, semifinal round, at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids. Janesville plays Holy Trinity Catholic in the finals on Friday.
Janesville's Bree Thompson spikes the ball against Tripoli's Ellie Steere, Thursday, November 8, 2018, during the Iowa State Class 1A Volleyball Tournament, semifinal round, at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids. Janesville plays Holy Trinity Catholic in the finals on Friday.
Members of the Janesville volleyball team celebrate their three set victory over Tripoli, Thursday, November 8, 2018, during the Iowa State Class 1A Volleyball Tournament, semifinal round, at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids. Janesville plays Holy Trinity Catholic in the finals on Friday.
Members of the Janesville volleyball team celebrate their three set victory over Tripoli, Thursday, November 8, 2018, during the Iowa State Class 1A Volleyball Tournament, semifinal round, at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids. Janesville plays Holy Trinity Catholic in the finals on Friday.
Janesville's Julia Meister spikes the ball against Tripoli's Jetti Schmudlach during Thursday's Class 1A state tournament semifinal in Cedar Rapids.
Members of the Janesville volleyball team celebrate their three set victory over Tripoli, Thursday, November 8, 2018, during the Iowa State Class 1A Volleyball Tournament, semifinal round, at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids. Janesville plays Holy Trinity Catholic in the finals on Friday.
Janesville players celebrate a point against Tripoli in the third set, Thursday, November 8, 2018, during the Iowa State Class 1A Volleyball Tournament, semifinal round, at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids. Janesville plays Holy Trinity Catholic in the finals on Friday.
Osage's players celebrate a point against Kuemper Catholic in Class 3A semifinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Osage's Danielle Johnson, center, sets the ball in Class 3A semifinal-round state volleyball action against Kuemper Catholic in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Osage's Danielle Johnson spikes the ball against Kuemper Catholic in Class 3A semifinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Osage players, including Kourtney Chambers, center, celebrate a point against Kuemper Catholic in Class 3A semifinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Osage's Kourtney Chambers, left, and Ellie Bobinet try to make a pass against Kuemper Catholic in Class 3A semifinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Alayna Yates of Cedar Falls spikes the ball during Thursday's state semifinal win over Linn-Mar.
Cedar Falls's Dara Hulstein spikes the ball against Linn-Mar in Class 5A semifinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Cedar Falls's Alayna Yates, left, and Kirsten Graves celebrate a point in Class 5A semifinal-round state volleyball action against Linn-Mar in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Cedar Falls' Akacia Brown drives a shot between a pair of Linn-Mar blockers during Thursday's Class 5A state tournament semifinals in Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Falls's Alayna Yates spikes the ball against Linn-Mar's Emily Strauss in Class 5A semifinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Cedar Falls players celebrate a point against Linn-Mar in Class 5A semifinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Cedar Falls's Akacia Brown hits the ball in Class 5A semifinal-round state volleyball action against Linn-Mar in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Cedar Falls' Emily Hayes celebrates a point during the Tigers' sweep of Linn-Mar Thursday in the Class 5A state volleyball semifinals
Cedar Falls players celebrate the win against Linn-Mar in Class 5A semifinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Janesville players celebrate their Class 1A quarterfinal victory over Gladbrook-Reinbeck Wednesday night at the state volleyball tournament in Cedar Rapids.
Janesville's Bree Thompson spikes the ball against Gladbrook-Reinbeck's Justina Eggers, Wednesday, November 7, 2018, during the Iowa State Class 1A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
Janeville's Bree Thompson spikes the ball against Gladbrook-Reinbeck's Madison Denny-Weber during Wednesday night's Class 1A state tournament matchup.
Janesville's Lily Liekweg sets the ball for a teammate against Gladbrook-Reinbeck , Wednesday, November 7, 2018, during the Iowa State Class 1A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
Janesville celebrates a game two win against Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 25-21, Wednesday, November 7, 2018, during the Iowa State Class 1A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
Janesville's Bree Thompson spikes the ball against Gladbrook-Reinbeck's Madison Denny-Weber, Wednesday, November 7, 2018, during the Iowa State Class 1A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
Janesville's Grace Hovenga gets a hand on the ball against Gladbrook-Reinbeck's Rachael Scarf, Wednesday, November 7, 2018, during the Iowa State Class 1A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
Janesville's Alisa Bengen digs the ball during Wednesday's state tournament victory over Gladbrook-Reinbeck.
Players with Janesville celebrate a point against Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Wednesday, November 7, 2018, during the Iowa State Class 1A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
Janesville's Julia Meister spikes the ball against Gladbrook-Reinbeck's Rachael Scarf, Wednesday, November 7, 2018, during the Iowa State Class 1A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
Unity Christian's Corrina Timmermans looks on as Dike-New Hartford's Audrey Rickert sets the ball in Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Unity Christian players celebrate the win against Dike-New Hartford in Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Unity Christian's Janie Schoonhoven spikes the ball against Dike-New Hartford's Jenna Joslin in Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
From left, Unity Christian's Danielle Kroeze spikes the ball against Dike-New Hartford's Sydney Lage and Amber Rickert in Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Dike-New Hartford players react to losing to Unity Christian in Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Dike-New Hartford's Amber Rickert, left, tries to get a shot past the block of Unity Christian's Erin Wieringa and Jori Bronner during Class 2A state tournament action Wednesday in Cedar Rapids.
Unity Christian's Micah Byl sets the ball against Dike-New Hartford in Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Unity Christian head coach Patty Timmermans embraces Shelby Riebeling after the win against Dike-New Hartford in Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Unity Christian's Corrina Timmermans sets the ball against Dike-New Hartford's Amber Rickert in Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Dike-New Hartford's Jenna Joslin spikes the ball against Unity Christian's Erin Wieringa Wednesday at the state volleyball tournament in Cedar Rapids.
Unity Christian's Janie Schoonhoven looks on as Dike-New Hartford's Taylor Hoehns sets the ball in Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Dike-New Hartford's Amber Rickert attempts to defend the play against Unity Christian's Corrina Timmermans in Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Unity Christian players celebrate the win against Dike-New Hartford in Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Tripoli players celebrate a point against Starmont in Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Starmont's Macy Mommer spikes the ball against Tripoli's Zoe Semelroth, left, and Sadie Bobst in Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Starmont's Hayley Goedken hits the ball against Tripoli in Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Tripoli's Sadie Bobst sets the ball as Starmont's Macy Mommer looks on during a Class 1A state tournament quarterfinal Wednesday night in Cedar Rapids.
Starmont's Madilyn Vaske looks for an opening against Tripoli's Jetti Schmudlach, left, and Ellie Steere during Class 1A state tournament action Wednesday night.
Tripoli's Brianna Lobeck passes the ball during the Panthers' win over Starmont in the opening round of the Class 1A state volleyball tournament Wednesday night in Cedar Rapids.
Tripoli's Jenna Belthuis defends against Starmont's Vanessa Hamlett in Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Tripoli's Jenna Belthuis spikes the ball against Starmont's Isabel Johanns, left, and Vanessa Hamlett in Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Tripoli's Zoe Semelroth, left, and Sadie Bobst celebrate a point against Starmont in Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
From left, Starmont's Macy Mommer strikes the ball against Tripoli's Sadie Bobst and Zoe Semelroth in Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
From left, Starmont's Isabel Johanns and Tripoli's Jetti Schmudlach react after a point in Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Janesville's Bree Thompson watches to see where the ball goes as Gladbrook-Renbeck's Madison denny-Weber hits the ball backwards, Wednesday, November 7, 2018, during the Iowa State Class 1A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
Janesville's Julia Meister spikes the ball against Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Wednesday, November 7, 2018, during the Iowa State Class 1A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
Janesville's Lily Liekweg (1) celebrates a point with teammates against Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Wednesday, November 7, 2018, during the Iowa State Class 1A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
Osage coach Andie Olson and bench react to a missed point against Assumption, Wednesday during the Iowa State Class 3A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
Assumption's Carly King spikes the ball against Osage's Rylie Olson, Wednesday during the Iowa State Class 3A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
Osage's Kaebre Sullivan spikes the ball against Davenport Assumption's Rachel Golden Wednesday in Class 3A state tournament action.
Assumption's Emma Schubert spikes the ball against Osage's Rylie Olson, Wednesday during the Iowa State Class 3A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
Osage coach Andie Olson, right, and the Green Devils' bench react to their five-set victory over Davenport Assumption in Class 3A state volleyball action Wednesday in Cedar Rapids.
Dejected Assumption players walk off the court after loosing their quarterfinal match to Osage three games to two, Wednesday, November 7, 2018, during the Iowa State Class 3A Volleyball Tournament held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
Assumption's Emma Schubert spikes the ball against Osages Rylie Olson, Wednesday during the Iowa State Class 3A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
Osage players celebrate a point, Wednesday during the Iowa State Class 3A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
Osage's Sydney Midlang spikes the ball against Assumption's Carly King, Wednesday during the Iowa State Class 3A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
Assumption's Carly King battles Osage defenders at the net, Wednesday during the Iowa State Class 3A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
Osage coach Andie Olson and the Osage bench react after beating Assumption in Game one 25-22, Wednesday during the Iowa State Class 3A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
Osage's Kaebre Sullivan spikes the ball against Assumption's Carly King and Rachel Golden, Wednesday during the Iowa State Class 3A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
Tipton players, including Sommer Daniel, second from left, try to make a pass against New Hampton in Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday.
Tipton's Karlee Kamberling tries to make a pass in Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action against New Hampton in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday.
New Hampton's Kiersten Tenge, left, spikes the ball against Tipton's Amanda Smith and Jamie Kofron in a Class 3A state tournament quarterfinal Wednesday in Cedar Rapids.
Tipton's Sommer Daniel attacks the block of New Hampton's Lauren Frerichs in Class 3A state tournament action Wednesday in Cedar Rapids.
Tipton's Karlee Kamberling tries to make a pass in Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action against New Hampton in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday.
Tipton players celebrate after wining against New Hampton in Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday.
Tipton's Amanda Smith spikes the ball against New Hampton in Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday.
Tipton's Sommer Daniel celebrates after a point against New Hampton in Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday.
New Hampton's Ashlynn Tank, right, spikes the ball against Tipton's Sommer Daniel in Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday.
From left, Tipton's Laken Hermiston and Blake Ehler celebrate with the rest of the team after winning against New Hampton in Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday.
Independence's Holly Cooksley passes the ball in Class 4A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action against Dubuque Wahlert in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.
Dubuque Wahlert's Morgan Herrig hits the ball as Independence's Mackenzie Hupke defends during Tuesday's state tournament matchup.
Independence's Brooke Beatty hits the ball in Class 4A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action Dubuque Wahlert in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday.
Dubuque Wahlert's Morgan Montgomery, left, is blocked by Independence's Holly Cooksley during state volleyball action Tuesday.
Independence's Madison Larson, right, reacts after the team lost to Dubuque Wahlert in Class 4A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday.
Independence's Madison Larson goes for a kill against Dubuque Wahlert in Class 4A state volleyball action Tuesday in Cedar Rapids.
Independence's Allie Jo Zieser, right, hits the ball against Dubuque Wahlert's Grace Lueken, left, and Emma Duehr in Class 4A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday.
Cedar Falls's Emily Clapp tries to get ball past Waukee's Maggie Clark, left, and Megan Severson during a state tournament match Tuesday.
Cedar Falls' Dara Hulstein goes on the attack during the Tigers' state tournament victory over Waukee Tuesday in Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Falls' Dara Hulstein goes for a kill during the Tigers' state tournament win over Waukee Tuesday in Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Falls' Dara Hulstein, left, and Emily Clapp block against Waukee's Layanna Green during the Class 5A state volleyball tournament Tuesday in Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Falls's Akacia Brown looks to pass the ball in the Class 5A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action against Waukee in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Cedar Falls's Ashley Schildroth hits the ball as she is defended by Waukee's Haley Bush in Class 5A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
From left, Cedar Falls's Akacia Brown looks on as Cedar Falls's Kirsten Graves passes the ball during the Class 5A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action against Waukee in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
