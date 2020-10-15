Iowa City Liberty edges Cedar Falls in showdown for Mississippi Division crown

CEDAR FALLS — Iowa City Liberty coach Randy Dolson doesn’t need to search long to dig up motivational material for his volleyball team.
The Lightning were forced to pause their season from Sept. 3 until Sept. 26 when their school opted for online-only classes to limit COVID-19 spread. They’ve been meeting all obstacles in their path since returning to action.
Class 5A’s No. 6-ranked Liberty overcame a mid third-set deficit and won the key points down the stretch to defeat No. 3 Cedar Falls Thursday night in a winner-take-all battle for the Mississippi Division championship, 21-25, 25-21, 25-23, 30-28, inside Cedar Falls High School.
After the two teams split the initial sets by identical scores, Cedar Falls (25-5, 6-1) jumped out to a 14-6 lead in the pivotal third set before Liberty (19-2, 5-0) responded in full force.
Dolson saw his team put their heads down and get to work.
“There’s not too many teams that have gone through what we’ve gone through as far as starting the season and shutting it down for three weeks, coming back and trying to find our groove,” Dolson said. “I just reminded them how tough things have been for us and we can overcome anything.”
This marked the second loss against one of the state’s top teams within a week for the defending state champion Tigers. A lengthy 10-point run proved costly during a setback to Class 4A’s No. 1 Xavier on Tuesday. Liberty put together a couple untimely service runs over the final two sets on Thursday.
“We’re so close,” Cedar Falls coach Matt Johnson said. “We’re just behind schedule. Usually by this time of the year we’re a better sideout team.
“Tonight it wasn’t a big one but there was like three, four-point runs at really inopportune times where we’re just not consistently siding out the first ball. Usually by this time of year we’re siding out at 80, 85%. Right now we’re siding out at 65% and we’re getting stuck in those rotations.”
Support Local Journalism
Cedar Falls’ duo of Katie Remmert (19 kills, four blocks) and Anisia Smith (16 kills) paced the attack for a team that made Liberty work for every point it got down the stretch.
The Tigers rallied from a 23-20 deficit in set four and fought off Liberty’s first match point on a first-swing sideout kill by Remmert that tied the score at 24. Cedar Falls then generated set points off a net violation, a Remmert kill and a Lina Aguilar kill up the middle, but Liberty answered with strong defensive play on each occasion.
Sophomore Shelby Kimm’s 11th kill preceded 6-foot sophomore Cassidy Hartmann’s match-high 23rd kill as the Lightning prevailed.
Kennedy Daughterty, another talented attacker within Liberty’s sophomore class, added 11 kills of her own as part of a balanced attack.
“The tough thing to prepare for is they’ve got so many options and they do such a good job of moving the ball around that you can’t really focus on taking one thing away,” Johnson said.
Cedar Falls was simply a couple plays away from finding a different outcome on this night. The Tigers led 19-15 in the third set before Daughtery bumped a sharp-angled ball inside the sideline as part of a four-point run to tie the score. An ace by Gabbie Schroeder and block by Hartmann and Kimm put Liberty up 23-21 before Hartmann gave her team the match lead with a sideout kill at 24-23.
Quality volleyball plays continued to surface during the back-and-forth marathon fourth set.
“Effort was there. Defense was there,” Johnson said. “This group is finally starting to embrace defensively how good they have to be when they’re undersized. Kids were taking big swings. Nobody was playing scared so it was a fun night.”
Preps to Watch: Fall 2020
Fall 2020 sports Preps to Watch
This week's preps to watch includes athletes from Waverly-Shell Rock, Waterloo East, Columbus, Union, Dike-New Hartford and Janesville.
This week's Preps to Watch column includes athletes from Janesville, New Hampton, Dike-New Hartford, Columbus, Cedar Falls and Valley Lutheran.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!