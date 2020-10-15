Iowa City Liberty edges Cedar Falls in showdown for Mississippi Division crown

CEDAR FALLS — Iowa City Liberty coach Randy Dolson doesn’t need to search long to dig up motivational material for his volleyball team.

The Lightning were forced to pause their season from Sept. 3 until Sept. 26 when their school opted for online-only classes to limit COVID-19 spread. They’ve been meeting all obstacles in their path since returning to action.

Class 5A’s No. 6-ranked Liberty overcame a mid third-set deficit and won the key points down the stretch to defeat No. 3 Cedar Falls Thursday night in a winner-take-all battle for the Mississippi Division championship, 21-25, 25-21, 25-23, 30-28, inside Cedar Falls High School.

After the two teams split the initial sets by identical scores, Cedar Falls (25-5, 6-1) jumped out to a 14-6 lead in the pivotal third set before Liberty (19-2, 5-0) responded in full force.

Dolson saw his team put their heads down and get to work.

“There’s not too many teams that have gone through what we’ve gone through as far as starting the season and shutting it down for three weeks, coming back and trying to find our groove,” Dolson said. “I just reminded them how tough things have been for us and we can overcome anything.”