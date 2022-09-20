In Harms' way: DNH alumni reflect on coach's lessons after 1,000th win

DIKE – In nine years at Charles City and 20 at Dike-New Hartford, head coach Diane Harms racked up 15 conference championships, eight state championships and 1,003 wins. But that’s not what she considers the real accomplishment.

On Tuesday, the matriarch of Wolverines volleyball was honored for 1,000 career wins – a record she picked up on Saturday during her program's own invitational.

It was a night where players both past and current shared their experiences with their coach. Those who couldn’t make it sent letters telling her what her coaching meant to them years later.

“She helped me learn what perseverance really means. I have had the privilege to play for her, coach under and not coach against her,” wrote Katie Paar, who was a senior during Harms’s first year at Dike-New Hartford. “While I wish I could be there tonight for this celebration, I am coaching my own team tonight and that is because of Diane.”

It was an emotional night for Harms as she listened to letters and her accomplishments were read off. While she’s attributed much of her success to the talent of her players and the hard work of her assistant coaches, Harms said she’s more impressed by the women they’ve become off the court.

“That was very special to hear the remarks that they had and the impact that I had on their lives beyond volleyball truly was very special,” Harms said.

Many of them went on to have successful careers in college and became coaches themselves. As for junior Jadyn Petersen, she’s still working on achieving her full potential. Having committed to Northern Iowa, she’s been with Harms since the fourth grade and their time together has touched every part of her life.

“She definitely makes us better on the volleyball court and off the court. She has taught us lots of lessons,” Petersen said. “Even in the classrooms, getting all of our work done and then saying, ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ to everybody – anyone that’s helped us out – and just being a great human to everybody, no matter who they are.”

“I knew it would be intense, but I fell in love with the game and I fell in love with the way that Diane did things,” 2015 graduate Taylor Hedges said. “And she just pulled out this work ethic in me that I use today and I took with me to UNI and I now use in my job and in my daily life. And it’s been awesome having her as a role model.”

Both Taylor and her younger sister, Madison came out to the ceremony. Both sisters have three state championships to their names as teammates. In addition, Madison helps coach Harms during offseason and says the lessons have continued.

“It’s just been amazing being that player and now being a coach alongside her, learning things from her, and she’s just been a great mentor for us,” Madison said.

The ceremony came after Tuesday night’s game in which the Wolverines beat Aplington-Parkersburg in a sweep.