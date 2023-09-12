WATERLOO – Waterloo West notched its first win of the season after beating its crosstown rivals at East Monday at Siddens Gymnasium.

The game was originally scheduled for last month, but weather delays pushed it to Monday.

The Wahawks won in four (25-21, 23-25 25-21, 25-4) as the Trojans ran out of steam in the final set.

West coach Chris Hagness says the win comes as a much-needed shot in the arm after losing their first five matches in difficult Mississippi Valley Conference play.

"That was really important for us," he said. "The last four or five conference games against really tough opponents – we've not quite been able to clinch it and finish strong – and this was a just a big win for us and a big confidence booster."

West will take on Iowa City West on Tuesday, while East will look to recover by taking on Ames.

East fights back: The Trojans made the Wahawks work for their win, recovering from losing the first set to win the second 25-23. Malloree Nichols, Savannah Payton and Danica Chamberlain were among the girls holding the line and keeping the game competitive.

West tugged away the lead several times that set but couldn't hold on. East also kept it close in the third set, finishing 25-21.

Monster fourth set seals the deal: After making it 2-1 in the third set, West wanted to put it away in the fourth set. They did so in dominant fashion, scoring on 15 serves in a row before East could answer back. East coach Grace Patterson said the Trojans played well through the first three sets, but the string of West victories demoralized them.

"Like I told them, the first three sets – super close – but point, by point, by point, they have to focus, focus, every single point and then that fourth set just got to a point where they gave up and lost the mentality that they could side out and still come back and play the game and win the game," Patterson said. "They just completely lost the mentality."

The fourth set proved to be Jada Smith's time to shine: After struggling to get her bearings and knocking many of her shots out of bounds earlier in the evening, Smith locked in late with four kills, including the game winner for West.

"I just knew I had to work really hard," Smith said. "I knew I had to come for my team because it's a team sport. And I just wanted to do my best."

Landers and Wrage lead offense: Waterloo West's win came down largely to the offensive efforts of Danica Wrage and Ally Landers. Landers had 34 assists against the Trojans, while Wrage notched 14 kills for the Wahawks.

According to Wrage, knowing it was a rivalry game motivated her to work that much harder.

"It's always been a big thing to beat East and I really enjoyed the big crowds," she said. "It's really fun, it's enjoyable, makes you want to win."

"Jada did a great job of finishing strong for us, Danica consistently strong the whole way through, Ally is a great setter – managed to get every second ball up for somebody to hit – I couldn't be more proud of them," Hagness said.

