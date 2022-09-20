High School volleyball: Wapsie Valley sweeps Union

LA PORTE CITY — A clash of top ranked North Iowa Cedar League teams resulted in a 3-0 win for the Wapsie Valley volleyball team over the Union of La Porte City Knights, Tuesday.

The 26-2 Warriors arrived in La Porte City as the No. 8 team in Class 2A while the 19-1 Knights held the No. 5 ranking in Class 3A.

Wapsie Valley head coach Austin Shepherd said the depth of the NICL makes every match a battle regardless of a school’s size.

“With volleyball, if you look at our rankings, everybody is in the rankings,” Sheppard said. “It is hard. It is a tough conference. It is a tough battle every night.”

Wapsie senior setter Sydney Matthias said the key to the Warriors’ was each player buying in 100% .

“Our message the whole year has been buy in,” Matthias said. “Everybody buy in to every point, every game, every set.”

In the first set, the Warriors showed the raucous home crowd they were not affected by the noise and jumped out to a 10-5 lead to force a quick timeout from Union. The Warriors continued to dominate out of the timeout and took a commanding 23-15 lead on a block from Matthias.

Wapsie ultimately won on a Union service error to take the first set 25-17.

The outcome of the entire match seemed to swing with each point in the second set as both teams climbed back from deficits and traded runs.

Wapsie opened the game on a 5-1 run capped off by a kill from senior Kalvyn Rosengarten which force the Knights to take another early timeout.

However, Union rallied back with a 9-5 run as Jaidyn Bush dig, Gracie Klima kill and Dena Robb block drew the game even at 10-10. After trading points, Union senior Aubrey Gates broke the deadlock with a kill and put Union on top, 15-13.

After a serve return error from the Warriors that put Union in front 17-14, it was Shepherd’s turn to take a timeout to settle his team.

Out of the timeout, Wapsie freshman Taylor Burr took over the game with a pair of kills to cut the Union lead to 17-16. The Warriors rode the momentum created by Burr’s play to take a 19-17 lead.

Union evened the score at 19 will kills from Robb and Klima. Following her game-tying kill, Klima gave a shrug to her teammates and the Union student section.

According to Matthias, the celebration from their opposition motivated the Warriors.

“We saw that,” Matthias said. “We were like ‘We are coming back, we are coming back’...We are coming back with what we have.”

On the next point, Burr resumed her take over with a kill to take a 20-19 lead and take the serve back. Now behind the service line, Burr drilled two straight aces to put Wapsie in front, 22-19.

Shepherd called Burr’s service ability one her top attributes following the Warriors’ win.

“She is a great server,” Shepherd said. “We do not have a lot of freshman that jump serve a lot like she does and she is pretty consistent with it.”

Following a Union timeout, Wapsie finished off the Knights in the second set with three consecutive points to win 25-19.

The third set started similarly to the second set with both teams not willing to give an inch. A block from Wapsie junior Reagan Barnes broke a 6-6 tie and allowed the Warriors to take control of the game.

Trailing 23-15, Union nearly mounted a massive comeback with a rally of four straight points, forcing Shepherd to call a timeout.

During the timeout, Shepherd said he told his players to relax and play their game.

“We are up,” Shepherd said. “The pressure is on them. They need points--to score-right now. We are in control...Play it safe, but still be aggressive in that safety zone.”

Wapsie surrendered the first point out of the timeout, but senior Hannah Knight connected on a powerful kill to force match point and give the Warriors back service.

Leading 24-20 with senior libero Emma Jones at the service line, Shepherd called for a short serve. Jones played it perfectly and aced the Knights for the win and the sweep.

“The call was short,” Shepherd said. “I always feel teams…are on their heels. They are expected a big serve. So, it you throw short on them, it throws them off and they are not ready.”

Knight led the Warriors with eight kills while Burr and Anna Curley added seven apiece. Jones notched 12 digs while Knight added 11 and Kallie Franzen recorded 10.

With the win, the Warriors improve 27-2 on the season with a pair of home games against New Hampton and Janesville scheduled for Thursday.

For the Knights, the loss drops them to 19-2 on the season ahead of a tournament in Monteicello scheduled for Saturday.