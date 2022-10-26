High School Volleyball: Wapsie Valley gets its revenge, advances to 2A state

MANCHESTER, Iowa – Wapsie Valley got its revenge.

Now, there’s more work to be done.

After suffering a heartbreaking five-set loss to Beckman Catholic in last year’s regional final, the third-ranked Warriors weren’t going to allow that to go down again this year.

“Our thinking was we were getting revenge on them,” said senior setter Sydney Matthias, who ran the Warrior offense to perfection once again with 30 assists. “It was a really hard game last year in five sets and we wanted to get them this year.”

Wapsie Valley’s hard-hitters in the front row made sure of it, as Hannah Knight floored 12 kills, Taylor Buhr added nine kills, Anna Curley finished with seven and Kalvyn Rosengarten chipped in six as the Warriors swept No. 12 Beckman, 25-20, 25-13, 25-15, in the Class 2A Region 7 final on Wednesday night at West Delaware High School.

“Big thing coming into tonight was the rematch of last year,” Wapsie Valley coach Austin Shepherd said. “The big thing was we started out slow in the first two sets last season, so we wanted to come out and sweep them this year. We have to play tough and we have to play aggressive from the start.”

The Warriors (41-4) earned the No. 3 seed for the Iowa state tournament next week at Xtream Arena in Coralville, and will meet No. 6 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (30-5) in the state quarterfinals on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

“We’re not done yet,” Matthias said. “Oh, we’re not done yet.”

The opening set was tight most of the way, and while the Blazers tied it up on three occasions, the Warriors never gave away their lead. Wapsie used a 6-1 spurt to create distance at 11-6, but Beckman responded and pulled back within 12-10. After the Warriors went on a 4-0 run to make it 16-10, Beckman called timeout.

The break work, as the Blazers used a 9-6 run behind a crazy dig save from Shea Steffen that landed in and a Mia Maiers kill to cut it to 22-19. The Warriors had the final response, however, as Buhr floored a kill and Curley delivered a soft drop kill to close the hard-fought 25-20 win and 1-0 match lead.

“What was most impressive about them is that they ball control so well,” Beckman coach Todd Troutman said. “They pass through, they dug balls, they put the setter in great position and that’s what we didn’t do tonight. We didn’t pass it well, we didn’t dig balls well, we just struggled. We could have played our best game of the year and wouldn’t have beaten them. They were on fire tonight.”

After the Warriors took a 3-0 lead in the second set, the Blazers answered with their best stretch of the match. Lansing delivered a block kill and two more swing kills, and Maiers nailed a kill for a 7-0 run and a 7-3 advantage, forcing a timeout from the Warriors.

“We were in this position last year,” Matthias said. “Our freshmen play a big role on our team and I talked to them in the locker room and said, ‘Hey, we’re fine, you’re right, we got this.’ Treat it like a normal game and we got this.”

It was all Wapsie from there, though.

Knight, Buhr and Rosengarten continued to display their hitting prowess behind top-notch sets from Matthias, and the Warriors could do little wrong in a blistering 22-6 rally to close the set for a 25-13 victory and a 2-0 match lead.

The third set featured four early ties, but again, the Warriors were too much and pulled away. Steffen’s drop shot pulled the Blazers within 14-11, but a quick 5-1 run regained control for Wapsie in pulling away for the 25-15 win and state tournament trip – which will be the Warriors’ first since a runner-up finish in Class 1A in 2019. Wapsie qualified in 2020, but a COVID case prevented making the trip.

“One of my favorite quotes is from John Paul DeJoria, ‘Success unshared is failure,’” Shepherd said. “We really moved that ball around. We had Kalvyn, Anna, Grace (Mullihan), Hannah, Taylor, Syd, you had everyone up there swinging big and it’s great. And, we have a great back row to provide us with help for those kills.”