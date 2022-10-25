High School Volleyball: Union claws its way past CPU, earns ninth state tournament berth

LA PORTE CITY – The Union Community Knights are Coralville-bound after beating the Center Point-Urbana Stormin' Pointers, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22, 25-19, in a 3A regional final Tuesday

The victory capped off a mission of sorts for Union which had been looking to rebound from an off season in 2021.

Last year, the Knights finished 20-23 and lost in the first round of regionals to Vinton-Shellsburg, after making state in 2019 and 2020.

According to head coach Brian Jesse, the team was in a rebuild, but it was still a disappointment. Coming into 2022, Jesse said they trained as much as possible, while relying on the leadership of seniors like Jaidyn Bush and Aubrey Gates.

“After last year, we just decided we needed to back to work and go back to the gym and get after it and get in the weight room, and we just worked harder,” Jesse said.

Another contributor was building on team chemistry. Before and during the season, the girls started spending more time together and improving their bond, which Bush and Gates said helped them play off each other better on the court.

“We really haven’t had a good connection in the past – in my past three years of being here,” Bush said. “And this group genuinely feels like sisters and family and I’m just so proud to call them my team.

The result of their work was a 42-9 record and a game at home in the finals.

However, the Pointers would prove to one of their toughest opponents, having won against them a month earlier at the Monticello Tournament.

“I didn’t expect anything less from CPU,” Gates said. “But... we all just need to come in with the right mentality and we all came in prepared and ready to go, and that’s all we needed.”

After running away with a 25-16 win in the first set Union looked poised for a potential sweep. However, CPU fought back in the second and took it 25-22 with a closing kill by Addy Tupa. The Pointers carried the momentum of that win into the third game and led 17-13, before Union clawed its way back and took the lead at 19-18 and eventually closed out the game with a kill by junior Gracie Klima.

“We worked all summer for moments like this – how to play in tight situations – and it really showed during that game,” Klima said.

Union pulled far ahead in the fourth set to take a 24-14 lead when offense briefly froze. The Pointers scored five-straight points in a last-ditch attempt to force the game to a fifth set. However, Bush made the closing kill in her last home game to seal the Knights' place at state.

"That felt amazing. It felt unreal," she said.

This marks Union's ninth state appearance.