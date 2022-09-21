 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VOLLEYBALL

High School Volleyball: Tuesday's Cedar Valley Scoreboard

METRO

Cedar Falls def. Cedar Rapids Prairie 25-17, 25-13, 28-26

Waterloo West def. Cedar Rapids Washington 25-14, 25-10, 25-17

Waterloo East def. Mason City 25-17, 25-17, 25-23

Columbus Catholic def. Oelwein 25-17, 22-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-10

Grand View Christian def. Waterloo Christian 18-25, 25-17, 25-10

Ankeny Christian def. Waterloo Christian 25-15, 25-23

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Western Dubuque def. Iowa City High 25-23, 25-23, 25-17

Iowa City Liberty def. Dubuque Senior 25-18, 25-13, 25-21

Cedar Rapids Kennedy def. Linn-Mar 25-21, 25-15, 19-25, 25-12

AREA

New Hampton def. Decorah 26-24, 25-22, 19-25, 23-25, 15-9.

Waverly-Shell Rock def. Charles City 25-16, 25-19, 25-15

West Delaware def. Independence 25-12, 25-7, 25-13

Crestwood def. Waukon 25-16, 27-25, 26-24

Wapsie Valley def. Union 25-17, 25-19, 25-20

Dike-New Hartford def. Aplington-Parkersburg 25-13, 25-3, 25-8

Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. AGWSR 25-15, 28-26, 25-9

Nashua-Plainfield def. North Butler 21-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-18

Osage def. West Fork 25-14, 25-17, 25-4

Dunkerton def. Riceville 25-17, 25-16, 25-20

