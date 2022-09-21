High School Volleyball: Tuesday's Cedar Valley Scoreboard

Prep
METRO
Cedar Falls def. Cedar Rapids Prairie 25-17, 25-13, 28-26
Waterloo West def. Cedar Rapids Washington 25-14, 25-10, 25-17
Waterloo East def. Mason City 25-17, 25-17, 25-23
Columbus Catholic def. Oelwein 25-17, 22-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-10
Grand View Christian def. Waterloo Christian 18-25, 25-17, 25-10
Ankeny Christian def. Waterloo Christian 25-15, 25-23
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Western Dubuque def. Iowa City High 25-23, 25-23, 25-17
Iowa City Liberty def. Dubuque Senior 25-18, 25-13, 25-21
People are also reading…
Cedar Rapids Kennedy def. Linn-Mar 25-21, 25-15, 19-25, 25-12
AREA
New Hampton def. Decorah 26-24, 25-22, 19-25, 23-25, 15-9.
Waverly-Shell Rock def. Charles City 25-16, 25-19, 25-15
West Delaware def. Independence 25-12, 25-7, 25-13
Crestwood def. Waukon 25-16, 27-25, 26-24
Wapsie Valley def. Union 25-17, 25-19, 25-20
Dike-New Hartford def. Aplington-Parkersburg 25-13, 25-3, 25-8
Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. AGWSR 25-15, 28-26, 25-9
Nashua-Plainfield def. North Butler 21-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-18
Osage def. West Fork 25-14, 25-17, 25-4
Dunkerton def. Riceville 25-17, 25-16, 25-20