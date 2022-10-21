High School Volleyball Round Up: Regents advance, area teams compete in postseason action

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Christian Regents resumed their winning ways Wednesday night with a 3-0 sweep of the HLV Warriors.

The Regents dominated from start to finish with wins of 25-14, 25-10 and 25-10 over the 17-16 Warriors.

On offense, junior Reagan Wheeler and sophomore Trinity Renaud combined to lead the Regents with nine kills apiece. Junior Kaylin Jones led the team in assists with 11 while senior Lauren Bergstrom added 10. The Regents also record a collective 14 service aces in the contest with senior Sydney Aronson leading the way with five.

Defensively, the Regents put together a strong team effort as all players recorded a dig. Aronson led the team with nine digs. Additionally, Wheeler added four blocks.

With the win, Waterloo Christian improves to 20-16 on the season and advances to the Class 1A Region 4 semifinals against No. 2 North Tama.

The Regents and Redhawks met last Saturday with North Tama taking home the win 2-1 in the Iowa Star conference tournament. Waterloo Christian gave the Redhawks trouble with a 21-19 win in the second set and battled in the third set before falling 17-15.

Waterloo Christian and North Tama will square off on Monday at 7 p.m. in Traer.

Rebels roll North Butler: A pair of seniors posted double-digit kills for the No. 4 Gladbrook-Reinbeck volleyball team as the Rebels swept the North Butler Bearcats.

Ava Wyatt and Megan Cooley notched 12 and 10 kills, respectively, as the Rebels advanced to the Class 1A Region 5 semifinals.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck will host Riceville on Monday at 7 p.m.

Dons deliver against Blue Devils: The eighth-ranked Don Bosco Dons swept the West Central Blue Devils in Class 1A Region 6 action, Wednesday.

Alexis Even posted 14 kills while Kennedi McGarvey added 10 to send the Dons to the semifinals.

Don Bosco hosts Calamus-Wheatland on Monday at 7 p.m.

AGWSR beats Bison: A 20 kill night by senior Brynn Smith helped push the No. 14 AGWSR Cougars passed the North Iowa Bison, Wednesday.

The Cougars swept the Bison with wins of 25-16, 25-20 and 25-19.

AGWSR will face the Glidden-Ralston Wildcats at home on Monday at 7 p.m. in the Class 1A Region 3 semifinals.

Tripoli upsets Saints: The Tripoli Panthers managed to sweep the Saint Ansgar Saints on the road in Class 1A Region 5 quarterfinal action, Wednesday.

The Panthers collected wins of 25-22, 25-15 and 25-20 to escape with the win.

Tripoli will hit the road again to take on the No. 15 Dunkerton Raiders on Monday at 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

West Branch eliminates Columbus Catholic: Columbus Catholic saw its volleyball season come to an end at the hands of the West Branch Bears in the Class 2A Region 6 quarterfinals.

Despite a 10 kill night from junior Morgan Bradley, the Sailors lost the first three sets 25-20, 25-17 and 25-20.

Senior Megan Fangman and freshman Lilly Fereday added 14 and 11 assists, respectively, while senior Stephanie Boyer collected 18 digs.

Columbus Catholic comes to the conclusion of its season with a record of 11-29.

On the season, Bradley led the Sailors with 317 kills. Fangman recorded 327 assists and Fereday put up 269. Boyer finished with 427 digs.

Sumner-Fredericksburg manages Bucs, Elliott dominates: The No. 8 Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars advanced to the Class 2A Region 6 semifinals with a 3-0 sweep of the East Buchanan Buccaneers.

Sumner-Fredericksburg won the first two sets 25-11. East Buchanan rebounded in the final set and battled, but the Cougars managed the 28-26 win.

Junior Isabelle Elliott looked unstoppable with 23 kills and a .600 hitting percentage on the night.

Senior Payten Seehase added six service aces.

The Cougars will host West Branch in the regional semifinals on Monday at 7 p.m.

Wapsie Valley takes care of business against Cascade: Class 2A No. 3 Wapsie Valley fended off a motivated Cascade Cougars squad to advance to the Region 7 semifinals.

The Cougars gave everything they had in the first set, but Wapsie managed to weather the flurry and get a 27-25 win. After their narrow win, the Warriors settled in and took down the Cougars in short order with wins of 25-11 and 25-9.

A trio of Warriors put up double-digit kills as senior Hannah Knight led the way with 15 and senior Kalvyn Rosengarten and junior Anna Curley posted 10 each.

Sydney Matthias added 42 assists and eight digs while libero Emma Jones added 13 digs.

As a team the Warriors put up 10 service aces with Knight leading the team with four. Freshman Taylor Buhr recorded three.

Wapsie Valley will host Regina Catholic in the regional semifinals on Monday at 7 p.m.

Denver sweeps South Winneshiek, Knowles stars: Denver senior Kayla Knowles posted 18 kills as the No. 5 Cyclones beat the South Winneshiek Warriors, Wednesday.

Denver dominated the Warriors with wins of 25-12, 25-8 and 25-10 in route to its 34th win of the season.

Channing Johnson posted 36 assists for the Cyclones.

Denver will host Aplington-Parkersburg in the Class 2A Region 5 semifinals on Monday at 7 p.m.

Mohwinkle, A-P takes down Central Springs: Aplington-Parkersburg earned a 3-1 win over the Central Springs Panthers as junior Kinsey Mohwinkle posted 21 kills.

Leading 2-0 in the match, the Falcons failed to put away Central Springs in the third set as the Panthers won 25-20.

But, A-P bounced back in the fourth set and won 26-24 to halt the Panthers comeback attempt.

In addition to Mohwinkle, sophomore Peyton Klooster notched 19 kills on a .455 hitting percentage.

Denver will host the Falcons in the Class 2A Region 5 semifinals on Monday at 7 p.m.

Grundy Center dominates MFL MarMac: The No. 9 Grundy Center Spartans never allowed more than 10 points in a set as they swept MFL MarMac on Wednesday.

The Spartans posted wins of 25-8, 25-10 and 25-7 over the Bulldogs to advance to the Class 2A Region 5 semifinals against Lake Mills.

Junior Carlee Willis posted 17 kills and Ellory Luhring recorded 34 assists to lead the Spartans.

Grundy Center hosts Lake Mills on Monday at 7 p.m.

Top-Ranked Wolverines roll: The No. 1 Dike-New Hartford Wolverines swept the Woodward-Granger Hawks, Wednesday.

The Wolverines nabbed wins of 25-8, 25-5 and 25-14 to advance to the Class 2A Region 4 semifinals.

DNH will host Manson-NW Webster at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Hudson beats Jesup, extends winning streak to seven: The Hudson Pirates improved to 22-14 with a 3-0 win over the Jesup J-Hawks, Wednesday.

Not only does the win put the Pirates in the Class 2A Region 6 semifinals, but extends their current winning streak to seven straight games.

In the first set, Jesup appeared ready to halt Hudson’s streak, but the Pirates managed a 26-24 win.

Hudson took sets two and three 25-19 and 25-20 to seal the sweep.

The Pirates will travel to take on No. 6 Lisbon at 7 p.m., Monday.

CLASS 3A

Union collects win No. 41, Gates records 19 kills: The No. 8 Union of La Porte City Knights put themselves one win shy of a trip to the state tournament with a 3-0 sweep of Forest City behind a big night from senior Aubrey Gates.

The Knights dominated the first set, winning 25-13, but Forest City surged in the second set.

Union managed to fend off the Indians ferocious bounce back with a 27-25 win to take a 2-0 lead in the set.

With the advantage on the scoreboard and momentum, Union sealed the sweep with a 25-12 win and improved to 41-9 on the season.

Gates continued her outstanding play for the Knights with 19 kills against Forest City. Junior Grace Kilma also put up an eye-catching effort with 16 kills of her own.

Defensively, senior Jaidyn Bush and junior Ava Mehlert both showed out with 12 digs apiece.

Union can punch their ticket to state with a win over Center Point-Urbana in the Class 3A Region 4 Championship on Tuesday at 7 p.m.