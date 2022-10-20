High School Volleyball Round Up: Indee, WSR advance

The Independence Mustangs advanced to the Class 4A region 7 semifinals with a 3-1 win over Maquoketa on Tuesday.

Indee managed wins in the first and second sets, 25-21 and 25-18, but the Cardinals avoided the sweep with a 25-22 win in the third.

The Mustangs closed out the match with a dominating and conclusive 25-7 win in the fourth set.

Junior Marie Gorman led the way for the Mustangs on offense. Gorman notched 11 kills on an efficient .348 hitting percentage. She added a pair of service aces to her night as well. Gorman also got it done on the defensive end with a team-leading 15 digs.

Senior Keely Post recorded eight kills on the night, while senior Dakota Whitman put up 13 digs.

Another junior led Indee in assists as Leah House accounted for 16 of the Mustangs 33 assists.

Up next, the Mustangs will travel to take on No. 8 Clear Creek-Amana in the semifinal round at 7 p.m. Thursday.

WSR sweeps Gilbert: Waverly-Shell Rock advanced to the Class 4A region 4 semifinals with a 3-0 sweep of the Gilbert Tigers.

The Go-Hawks never let Gilbert score more than 17 points in a set as they won 25-13, 25-17 and 25-6 Tuesday night.

With the win, WSR improves to 30-18 on the season and sets up a contest against Class 4A No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier in the semifinals.

Led by a trio of seniors in Averi Weichers, Elizabeth Frerichs and Ellie Thompson, the Go-Hawks do not lack for offense -- the trio combined for 758 kills on the season.

The Saints enter amid their worst stretch of the season at 2-3 in their last five, but enter off of nine days of rest.

