High School Volleyball: Remmert instrumental leader for Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls senior Katie Remmert brought her usual brand of dominance to the Tiger Volleyball Invitational on Saturday, helping her team to victories over Fort Dodge, Osage, Iowa City West and Cedar Rapids Prairie as the Tigers reached the semifinals before falling.

Her leadership comes off the back of major milestone she earned on Tuesday, when she scored her 1,000th kill at Cedar Rapids Prairie. But according to Remmert, her priority in her senior year is as much about helping the Tigers of tomorrow to get into their top form as it is to maintain her own.

“We have a lot of younger players so it’s been kind of my job to help lead them and make sure they’re confident in their abilities because we have some great players, and so I’ve been a very vocal leader this year.”

Remmert got to where she is in large part due to the mentorship she received over the years, including as part of the 2019 team that won a state championship. According to head coach Matthew Johnson, this hasn’t been lost on his pupil, and he’s seeing her apply four years of lessons onto the underclassmen.

“It’s been fun to watch her develop and her game grow every year,” Johnson said. “But also she got to play with a lot of really talented players… and seen a little bit about what it take to prepare yourself every day, what you need to bring to practice on a daily basis and how you need to make sure you’re ready in matches.”

Remmert says the lessons are paying off. Annistyn Wedgbury, she said, is developing into a formidable libero even as a freshman, stepping into the role as a loud vocal leader. Middles Grace Hannam and Kya Bradfield have also impressed her in their sophomore seasons, and so even without her, she says their future looks bright.

“Oh, they’re going to be great, I’ve already seen it,” Remmert said. “They’re stepping up.”

The tournament itself was won by West Des Moines Dowling Catholic, who went through Cedar Falls to reach the finals. The Maroons championship victory was a rematch with the Grundy Center Spartans, who beat them 2-1 in an earlier showing. This time, Dowling Catholic got the job done 25-13 and 25-14.

“We’re feeling great,” said head coach Mary Beth Wiskus. “I think we just need to keep pushing to play consistent, play confident between our ears mentally and play aggressive all the time.”

Wiskus credited the consistent talents of her middles Emma Tallman and Ellie Muller with the win, as well as the tournament performance of the Maroons’ outsiders Mackenzie Dean and Megan Frischmeyer.

Although finishing as runner up, the Spartans only lost after a five-win hot streak against Cedar Rapids Washington, Marshalltown, Dowling Catholic, Urbandale and Osage, sweeping in four of those matches. All of this was done on the back of constant games and a homecoming dance the previous night.

It doesn’t hurt that Grundy Center has players like setter Ellery Luhring quarterbacking it, and outside hitter Carlie Willis, who recorded her 1,000 kills Saturday.

“I’m really proud of the girls, how they played throughout the whole entire day because we just had a long, long week,” head coach Lori Willis said. “And so we had a lot of short nights and for them to show the guts to play hard, play long all day long and make it to the championships, it says a lot about their heart and desire.

According to Willis, it’s a good indicator for how the rest of the season will go.