Prep
Tuesday’s results
METRO
Saint Ansgar def. Waterloo Christian 25-22, 25-18
Charles City def. Waterloo Christian 25-15, 22-25, 15-11
Cedar Falls def. Dubuque Senior 25-19, 25-16, 25-21
Dubuque Hempstead def. West 27-25, 25-22, 25-17
Fort Dodge def. East 25-10, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 25-11, 25-11, 25-13
Cedar Rapids Kennedy def. Iowa City High 27-29, 25-13, 25-23, 15-25, 19-17
Iowa City Liberty def. Cedar Rapids Prairie 22-25, 14-25, 25-22, 25-19, 15-11
Linn-Mar def. Western Dubuque 25-22, 24-26, 25-16, 25-21
IOWA ALLIANCE
Dallas Center-Grimes def. Mason City 21-10, 21-14
Ballard def. Mason City 21-4, 21-7
Newton def. Des Moines Hoover 21-11, 21-8
Ottumwa def. Des Moines North 25-14, 25-6, 25-11
Marshalltown def. Ames 25-23, 22-25, 23-25, 25-20, 17-15
AREA
Jesup def. New Hampton 25-12, 25-15
Dike-New Hartford def. Carroll Kuemper 21-13, 21-9
Dike-New Hartford def. Winterset 21-5, 21-10
Dike-New Hartford def. Nevada 21-11, 21-10
North Fayette-Valley def. Waukon 23-25, 25-19, 25-13, 19-25, 15-11
Hudson def. Waverly-Shell Rock 23-21, 21-10
New Hampton def. Nashua-Plainfield 25-7, 25-13
Grundy Center def. Hudson 21-14, 21-17
Grundy Center def. Waverly-Shell Rock 21-7, 21-11
AGWSR def. Waverly-Shell Rock 21-19, 21-13
Hudson def. AGWSR 22-20, 21-18
Rockford def. Clarksville 25-13, 25-13, 25-16
Oelwein def. Crestwood 25-16, 25-11, 25-16
South Hardin def. Iowa Falls-Alden 25-16, 25-21, 25-15
Charles City def. Saint Ansgar 25-14, 25-18
Decorah def. Prairie du Chien 25-8, 19-25, 25-18, 25-19