High School Volleyball: North Tama puts away Waterloo Christian, advances to regional final

TRAER — The No. 2 North Tama volleyball team did not let history repeat itself.

Nine days ago, Waterloo Christian forced a winner-takes-all third set against the Redhawks in the Iowa Star Conference tournament. The Regents force North Tama to work overtime to get the 17-15 win in the third set and escape with a win.

On Monday night, North Tama hosted the Regents in the Class 1A Region 4 semifinals and walked away with a 3-0 win to advance to the championship. North Tama head coach Channing Halstead gave credit to her passers—Lainey Willenbring, Addison Hochstetler and Izzy Hallet—in helping flip the script.

“Last time we played them, we did not pass very well,” Halstead said. “We worked a lot on what we were anticipating from them serving-wise. My passer deserve a shout out for that…Our passing let our middles take over.”

In the first set, the teams continued their evenly-matched play as they battled to a 7-7 tie. At the key, early juncture, Halstead said she told her team to stay calm and trust in each other to make the necessary plays.

Following a Regents timeout with the Redhawks leading 10-7, North Tama maintained a three-point lead until regaining the serve and taking a 15-11 advantage.

The Redhawks scored the next nine points to gain a 24-11 lead and won two rallies later, 25-12.

The Regents and Redhawks battled to another early tie as Waterloo Christian knotted the set up at 11-11 after falling behind to start the set. North Tama utilized another run to gain a 18-11 lead and closed out the Regents in set two, 25-17.

One win away from the regional final, North Tama looked determined to seal the sweep in short order, jumping out to an 11-4 lead. However, Waterloo Christian won 5 of the next six points to cut the lead to 12-9.

The teams continued to trade blows until Halstead, sensing the Regents gaining momentum, called a timeout with the Redhawks in front 17-15.

Out of the timeout, Waterloo Christian continued to seize momentum and rode a five point run to take a 19-17 lead. North Tama rallied from behind to wrestle the lead back, 21-20, and closed out the Regents, 25-22.

Halstead joked, following the comeback and the win, and said she learned her team does listen to her. She also added that finding a weakness in the Redhawks is no easy feat.

“I also learned that our passing is pretty good when it needs to be,” Halstead said. “If you are scouting us right now, it is hard because my middles just dominated, tonight. My outsides can dominate when they need to too and Jaidyn [Rausch] can as well.”

Led by seniors Jadyn Rausch and Breanna Sebetka, the Redhawks recorded 32 kills while hitting .269 in the contest. Sebetka led North Tama with 8 kills on a .429 hitting percentage while Rausch added 7 kills and 21 assists on a .400 clip.

Hochstetler recorded 15 of the Redhawks 38 digs.

The sweep extends the Redhawks winning streak to 17 consecutive games which Rausch called an “amazing feeling.”

“It is something not a lot of teams get to do--especially down in small towns,” Rausch said. “We play with an insane amount of confidence. We have our motto: If we play our game, no one can beat us. I think having that in our heads as we play, it really helps us get through everything...It is more than any volleyball player could wish for. Your senior year is one of the most important years you can have…We are really close. It is fun to play with each other.”

At 38-4 on the season, North Tama sits at No. 2 in the Class 1A rankings behind Springville which defeated North Tama 2-0 (25-23, 25-23) on September 17. Halstead called getting a rematch with top-ranked Springville the Redhawks ultimate goal.

“If you take our Springville away, we are the number one team,” Halstead said. “We have wins against 12 ranked teams. We have one loss to one ranked team in 1A. We want that rematch…but, we still have to take care of business.”

For Waterloo Christian, a historic season comes to an end with the Regents posting a record of 20-17 and advancing to the regional semifinals for the first time in program history.

According to head coach Theresa Renaud, the theme of the season for Waterloo Christian was continuous improvement.

“Throughout the season, they improved every day,” Renaud said. “In practice, they came with the attitude of just getting better every day and they did it. They did a lot of things in school history that we have never done.”

A couple of the Regents historic feats included an undefeated home record, advancing beyond the first round of regionals and beating Dunkerton for the first time in 11 years.

Renaud also added Waterloo Christian’s volleyball team headed to Traer on Monday night after the school hosted the first pep rally ever to its support.

In reflecting on their performance on Monday, Renaud said she was proud of the way her team played and honored the values of the program they played for.

“They came out here tonight and they gave everything they could,” Renaud said. “They came off that court, knowing that they did and their heads high. Our school represents the Lord Jesus Christ…I think tonight our girls did that very, very well.”

The Regents will lose four seniors to graduation—Sydney Aronson, Rachel Bergstrom, Lauren Bergstrom and Elaina Danforth—who provided valuable leadership throughout the season according to Renaud.

However, the Regents return their top two kill artists in junior Reagan Wheeler and sophomore Trinity Renaud who posted 280 and 171 kills, respectively. Junior Kaylin Jones will also return after leading the team with 297 assists.

“These girls love the game which makes it very easy to coach,” Renaud said. “If they love the game and want to play the game, they beg for extra time…It will be a great offseason and we will be ready next year.”