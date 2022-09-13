High School Volleyball: No. 1 DNH volleyball bests No. 5 Denver

DIKE – Top-ranked Dike-New Hartford swept fifth-ranked Denver on Tuesday as Wolverine head coach Diane Harms approached her 1,000th career win.

DNH took the North Iowa Cedar League match 25-17, 25-13, 25-20.

“We knew coming in that we were going to have to play hard every point, but they have a lot of fight, they do a lot of good things, quality program, a lot of good players,” Harms said. “So we knew it wasn’t going to be easy – we were going to have to play our game and really play hard tonight.”

When adding on her nine years of coaching for Charles City, this marks 997 wins for Harms, who has a chance to reach the milestone in five games at the Wolverines home tournament on Saturday. The win also helps DNH keep its standing as the top 2A team in the state, no small task in the highly competitive North Iowa Cedar League.

“Every night, we’re just trying to play one point, one set, one match at a time and just trying continually throughout the season to work to get stronger each night that we’re out there," Harms said. "And we know every night we set foot, every opponent is a very quality opponent, and we just have to be ready to go.”

Harms attributed Dike-New Hartford’s and her wins on high standards during practice, and on consistent talent from both players and assistant coaches. With 15 state championships to their name, the Wolverines have never been short on exceptional players. Among those talented players is senior middle Sophia Folkerts, who was singled out by Harms for her commanding performance on Tuesday.

“She’s coached me since fourth grade,” Folkerts said. “I’ve grown up with volleyball my whole life and yeah, she’s been a huge figure in my life and she’s helped me grow up a lot.”

As for the Cyclones, they’ll also be at Saturday’s tournament. After the game, head coach Jamie Johnson praised their opponents' play, saying that the key thing to remember when playing against Dike-New Hartford is to never assume a point is over because of a good attack.

“We just know they’re going to be in system, like when we think a kill might be scoring, somehow it’s not and then they find a way to get in and get a great swing,” Johnson said. “So we just have to ready to battle defensively back. We know they just have a potent offense at times that’s going to hit the floor on our side and we just have to use some of our hitters and smash a kill back.”