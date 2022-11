High School Volleyball: Isabelle Elliott, Payton Petersen named to Elite All-State squad

Juniors Payton Petersen of Dike-New Hartford and Isabelle Elliott of Sumner-Fredericksburg have been named to the nine player Elite All-State team released by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association. Tuesday.

Elliott, the Northern Iowa recruit, led the entire state with 677 kills while hitting at a .454 efficiency.

Petersen, a Louisville commit, knocked down 515 kills while hitting at .366, and ranked second for the state runner-up Wolverines with 298 digs.

Elliott and Peterson were also joined on the Class 2A first-team by UNI recruit Jadyn Petersen of Dike-New Hartford, Houston recruit Kayla Knowles of Denver, and Western Illinois signee Madelyn Norton of Dike-New Hartford.

Jadyn Petersen led the Wolverines with 327 digs and was second on the team with 315 kills. Norton dished out 1,001 assists.

Only Elliott had more kills in the state than Knowles, who finished her career with 646 (.336 attack efficiency).

Named to the 2A second team were Carlie Willis of Grundy Center, Ellie Knock of Dike-New Hartford and Wapsie Valley duo Hannah Knight and Sydney Matthias.

Willis was fourth in the state with 596 kills.

Dike-New Hartford’s Maryn Bixby was a third team selection.

In Class 3A, Sioux Falls signee Aubrey Gates was named to the first team. She ranked third in the state with 599 kills. Union teammate Avery Knoop was named to the third team as was New Hampton’s Marissa Cahoy.

Osage’s Claudia Aschenbrenner was a second-team selection.

In Class 1A, Gladbrook-Reinbeck senior Ava Wyatt was a first-team pick after she recorded 480 kills for the state runner-up Rebels.

North Tama’s Jadyn Rausch was a first-team pick, while Mallory Mueller of Tripoli, Megan Cooley of Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Shae Ewoldt of North Tama and Trevyn Smith of AGWSR were second team picks.

In Class 5A, Cedar Falls senior Katie Remmert was a first team pick. In her final prep season, Remmert had 387 kills and 322 digs for the Tigers.

Northern Iowa recruit Lily Dykstra of Urbandale was named the 2022 State Player of the Year.