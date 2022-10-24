High School Volleyball: Grundy Center sweeps Lake Mills, gets fourth meeting with Denver

GRUNDY CENTER – Too much Carlie Willis, too much balance and too much scrappiness.

If Class 2A ninth-ranked Grundy Center had hoped to play one of its better matches as the postseason hits its peak, it got everything and then some.

The Spartans used the power of outside hitter Willis and a 9-0 run in the third to take control and triumph 25-21, 25-21, 25-11 over Lake Mills in the 2A Region 5 semifinal at Grundy Center High School.

"We played great through chaos and played great through their fight," Grundy Center head coach Lori Willis said. "We maintained our aggressiveness."

The Spartans (31-12) have navigated the North Iowa Cedar League slate and a regular season filled with weekend tournaments to come one win away from being at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Fifth-ranked Denver, who clipped Aplington-Parkersburg in the other semifinal in the bracket, awaits on Wednesday night at Union High School. The Cyclones have won all three matches versus Grundy Center in 2022.

"We've been out of system a lot when we play them," Carlie Willis said. "We're going to be ready."

The opening two sets were as close as the scores indicate.

Down 8-7, Grundy Center responded with a 4-0 run to force Lake Mills (30-8) to call its first time out. The Bulldogs proceeded to tie the set at 13, 14 and 15 before a 5-1 run by the Spartans put them in the drivers seat.

Willis notched her sixth and final kill of the set to cap the opener. She finished with 20 kills, at least five in each set.

"I was just focusing on the little things to improve every single ball," Carlie Willis said.

It was imperative in Coach Willis' eyes that her daughter hit over the block instead of at it or around it.

Carlie's leaping ability was second-to-none.

"It is right up there, in the top-five," Coach Willis said. "She was very lethal. She could put the ball wherever she wanted."

Lake Mills scored the first three points in the second and at one point, garnered an 8-4 lead.

The Spartans quickly responded with a 5-0 run to take the lead they wouldn't relinquish for the rest of the set. Carlie Willis closed the set with three kills and setter Ellery Luhring had a pair of setter dumps.

"It had a lot do with the team on the other side of the net," Bulldogs head coach Jim Boehmer said. "We handled first ball pretty well. We played awesome through the front row and we stole a lot of points. I was pleased."

The balance of Grundy Center's hitters was key to keeping the Bulldogs on their toes.

Right side hitter Paige Venenga, a southpaw, had six kills and sophomore middle Kayden Muller notched eight kills. Shirley Monaghan was fed when Carlie Willis was in the back row and she recorded five kills.

"That's credit to Ellery," Coach Willis said. "We have a hard gym to play in. It is good to know they have each other's backs, they know how to get the job done and they have the confidence to do it."

The third set was a runaway.

Carlie Willis had three of her four aces in a nine-point service run to increase the Grundy Center lead from 4-3 to 13-3. It had two assisted blocks in the set and Muller completed the sweep with a long-rallied kill.

Luhring dished out 34 assists.

"Everybody was just very motivated tonight," Carlie Willis said.

The Spartans now get a fourth shot at Denver for the right to be in the final-eight amongst a loaded and deep Class 2A. The Cyclones swept them twice and won in four sets in the other matchup.

This one, however, is for all the marbles.

"It is hard playing Denver and it is hard playing us," Coach Willis said. "Who is going to buckle down? Not playing with any emotions and just playing to go to Iowa City."