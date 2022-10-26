High School Volleyball: Gladbrook-Reinbeck sweeps Dunkerton for 1A state spot

CEDAR FALLS – The Gladbrook-Reinbeck Rebels got their ticket to the 1A state tournament punched on Wednesday after a lights-out sweep over Dunkerton at Cedar Falls High School.

The Raiders kept neck-and-neck with Gladbrook-Reinbeck in the first set, losing 25-23, before the Rebels stepped on the gas to win 25-6 in in the second set, then staved off a late-game attempt at a rally to win it all 25-19 in the third.

“The win really kind of calmed them down – with that first win under their belts for the first set – and then just relax and play,” head coach Paula Kelley said. “And we play much better when we are really relaxed and confident in what we do.”

Kelley said, however, the sweep started not with the first set, but back in August. Gladbrook-Reinbeck had a core of three seniors who'd played since freshman year, but the team also had two sophomores who were still green, and seniors who'd never played varsity.

In order to get fighting fit, the Rebels went through a crucible of training camps and tournaments, while playing up to their fierce competition in the North Iowa Cedar League. The team that came out of these trials and into the postseason was ready for the Raiders.

“When you’re 1A, you either play 1As or you play everybody above you,” Kelley said. “So just the better competition you play, the better you are.”

Teambuilding was also emphasized, but according to sophomore Lily Dripps this part of the process wasn't always easy. Teams are like any other important relationship and require work and mutual investment.

“Throughout the season, there’s been some ups and downs and our connection just hasn’t always been there for the longest time, but at the end of the season, we’ve just kind of peaked, and we’re just working together as a team,” Dripps said. “It’s absolutely amazing because watching my players from the beginning of the season to the end of the season… it’s amazing how much they’ve grown.”

It all came together in the finals, when Gladbrook Reinbeck took an early lead, only for Dunkerton to hit back, tying the game several times and taking the lead 23-22. Seniors like Mallory Tisue and Maeson Wolff helped the Raiders get back into contention before the Rebels righted ship and finished off the game win.

In the second set, an emboldened Gladbrook-Reinbeck crashed through the Raiders' defense with a 25-6 win. Emma McClintock and Megan Cooley were crucial to the runaway lead, while explosive hitting from Ava Wyatt helped guarantee dominance.

“The first set we were definitely very shaken up and very nervous – you could tell that all the nerves were definitely there,” Dripps said. “And then second set, we just found our comfort zone and we went in and really just powered through.”

The Rebels didn't waste time in the third set to push ahead and get to 22-13. They briefly went cold as Dunkerton attempted a comeback, but they finished the job with a closing kill by Cooley.