WATERLOO – The Waterloo East and Waterloo West girls’ volleyball teams will be under new leadership beginning with the 2023 season.

Grace Patterson at East and Chris Hagness at West have been hired as the new head coaches pending school board approval.

Patterson is a 2019 West graduate where she played for four seasons. She will graduate in May from the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in sports public relations.

Last fall, she was a varsity assistant at West, and spent two seasons as head sophomore coach also at West.

“We are excited about coach Patterson stepping into the role as East High’s head volleyball coach,” East director of athletics Tim Moses said. “Her experience as a former player and coach at the high school level, as well as club experience, will bring energy and continue to help develop championship mindset within the volleyball program.

Hagness completed his PH.D residency at Mayo Clinic ad has worked for MercyOne Waterloo since 2004. Since 2019, he has operated a club volleyball program in Waterloo coaching several teams of fifth through 12th grade level players.

“Coach Hagness has a passion for volleyball and his past experiences demonstrate that he will develop a structured program that will help our young Wahawks develop on and off the court,” West director of athletics Tom Ulses said.