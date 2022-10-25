High School Volleyball: Dunkerton, G-R, Wapsie, Denver, DNH, S-F advance

Maeson Wolff had 14 kills and Mallory Tisue 10 as No. 15 Dunkerton won a Class 1A Regional 5 semifinal Monday over Tripoli 25-17, 25-21, 17-25, 25-17 in Dunkerton.

Peyton Rygel dished out 42 assists, while Daisy Fettkether and Emma Berinobis added eight and seven kills respectively.

Hanna Fettkether and Wolff led the team with 16 digs, while Daisy Fettkether and Reese Tisue also reached double figures in digs with 12 and 10.

The Raiders (22-14) will face No. 4 Gladbrook-Reinbeck (31-9) Wednesday at Cedar Falls high school in a regional final.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck defeated Dunkerton, 21-7, 11-21, 15-12, on Sept. 3 in the North Tama Tournament.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3, Riceville 0: The Rebels rolled to a 25-18, 25-5, 25-13 win over the Wildcats.

Ava Wyatt smashed home 14 kills, while Emma McClintock had 24 assists. Defensively, Megan Cooley had seven digs and two blocks.

AGWSR 3, Glidden-Ralston 0: The 14th-ranked Cougars advance the 1A-3 regional final with a 25-13, 25-13, 25-10 win over the Wildcats.

AGWSR (15-23) will face sixth-ranked Newell-Fonda at Fort Dodge High School Wednesday.

Class 2A

Denver 3, Aplington-Parkersburg 1: Fifth-ranked Denver surprisingly gave up the first game before rallying to defeat the Falcons, 16-25, 25-10, 25-13, 25-11, Monday.

The Cyclones (35-10) advance to face ninth-ranked and NICL rival Grundy Center Wednesday in La Porte City.

Denver and Grundy Center have faced three times this fall and the Cyclones have won all three matches.

Dike-New Hartford 3, Manson-Northwest Webster 0: Top-ranked and the two-time defending state champion Wolverines gave up just 24 points in a 25-8, 25-6, 25-10 victory over the Cougars in Gilbert.

Payton Petersen led DNH (42-2) with 16 kills. Jadyn Petersen and Maryn Bixby each added eight.

Madelyn Norton finished the night with 37 assists. Bixby had four blocks, and Payton Petersen led the squad with nine digs.

Additionally, the Wolverines had eight aces led by Lucy Varney and Claire McCumber each recording three.

DNH advances to play unranked Grand View Christian (33-18) Wednesday in the 2A-4 regional final in Conrad. The Thunder advanced with a five-set win over South Hardin, 25-23, 16-25, 20-25, 25-22, 15-9.

Sumner-Fredericksburg 3, West Branch 0: Isabelle Elliott smashed home 20 kills as the eighth-ranked Cougars beat the Bears, 25-16, 25-19, 25-21, Monday.

Freshman Alexa Buhman finished with 32 assists, while Morgan Block added seven kills and Payten Seehase had six.

Elliott led the squad with 12 digs and two blocks, additionally.

Sumner-Fredericksburg (30-10) advances to face sixth-ranked Lisbon Wednesday in Center Point.

Wapsie Valley 3, Iowa City Regina 0: The third-ranked hit with a .449 success rate Monday as they rolled past the Regals, 25-17, 25-10, 25-13, to reach the Class 2A, Region 7 final.

Hannah Knight had 15 kills and Taylor Buhr 13 for the Warriors. Sydney Matthias dished out 42 assists.

Knight and Emma Jones each had 13 digs, while Anna Curley four of the team’s seven blocks. Knight added four aces, and Matthias had three as Wapsie Valley had 10 as a team.

The Warriors advance to play 12th-ranked Dyersville Beckman Wednesday in Manchester.