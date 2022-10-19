High School Volleyball: Dunkerton bests BCLUW 3-1 in quarterfinal thriller

DUNKERTON – The Raiders were often down, but never out on Wednesday night as they pulled off a 3-1 win against the BCLUW Comets in the Class 1A volleyball region 5 quarterfinals.

After losing the first set 25-23, Dunkerton worked back from two six-point deficits and one seven-point deficit to win 25-19, 25-20 and 25-19.

Early on, the teams played tug-of-war with the lead before BCLUW got a ahead 24-23 and put away the first set. Throughout the match, talented Comets Callie Swanson, Reagan Crawford and Grace Farnsworth played a tough game, working through long volleys.

“They made us work. We knew that coming in,” said Dunkerton head coach Brittany Weidman. “Luckily, I had some seniors who stepped up and were able to maintain composure and mental toughness.”

The Raiders got ahead early with a 6-0 lead in the second set, only to see it evaporate, eventually falling behind 15-9. However Dunkerton retook the lead 18-17, before freshman Daisy Fettkether put away the closing kill to get on the board.

The third set gave the Comets another six-point lead over the Raiders at 11-5, but Dunkerton ate away the lead before wrestling it away at 20-19 and holding on to win again.

Senior Maeson Wolff showed out on offense and defense, helping lead the Raiders out of danger.

“I feel like ever since districts started, we’ve just been told that if our defense is good, then we’re going to get the outcome that we want,” Wolff said. “So going into the game my main focus was really just being aggressive and making sure that my defense is as clean as it can be. That’s our way to get a win.”

In the fourth set, BCLUW put everything it had into keeping the season going, getting up 16-9 before Dunkerton rallied. Down 18-13, the Raiders scored 11 points in a row to take the lead and put the Comets away.

“Honestly, all credit to the seniors because every single senior on the floor tonight, they did what they were supposed to do and they came every time and they were just like, ‘coach, it’s going to be okay – we got this,’” Weidman said. “They were confident and they were composed and they didn’t let it get to them one bit and it’s very hard to that. And they did it.”

Dunkerton will play at home against Tripoli on Monday night at 7 p.m.