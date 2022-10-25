High School Volleyball: Don Bosco sweeps Calamus-Wheatland, advance to regional finals

GILBERTVILLE – Don Bosco of Gilbertville is a win away from its first 1A state volleyball appearance in 13 years.

Monday, the Dons (27-12) swept Calamus-Wheatland, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19, overcoming two eight-point deficits to complete the sweep.

It has been a remarkable turnaround from last year, when Don Bosco finished with a 15-18 record according to head coach Jenni Schares.

“There’s talent every single year here, it’s just last year – pretty much the same team we have this year – we were just young and inexperienced,” Schares said. “And so you see that this year, just that year’s growth from last year is huge.”

The experience from a tough season was one component, but Paige Delagardelle and Alexis Even gave further credit to their time at the Iowa Girls Coaches Association scrimmage in Johnston, which took place at the beginning of the season. Faced with some of the best teams in Iowa, the girls came together and their chemistry has never been better.

“We went to Johnston and had a fun time together and I think that brought us really close to make us better throughout the year,” Even said.

They needed all the talent and teamwork they had on Monday. The first set went sideways for the Dons, who fell behind 10-2 against the Warriors, but a shift in the rotation saw Calamus-Wheatland's lead collapse as Don Bosco won 11 out of the next 13 serves to go up 13-12 and held onto the lead to take a 1-0 match lead

“I think just at the beginning of the game, there were lot of nerves going on and sometimes we don’t start the best at the beginning of the sets, but these girls always come back – fight and claw their way back,” Schares said. “And they did that tonight.”

In the second set, the Dons took an early 5-4 lead and ran away to win.

In all three sets, Don Bosco's outside hitters and close patrol of the net put away their opponents' defense.

However, the Warriors weren't ready to surrender, pulling out all the stops in the third set.

Calamus-Wheatland went up early and took the lead 16-8. However, Don Bosco clawed its way back to tie the game at 19-19 before surging even further to finish off the sweep.

“Sometimes I do think we have a little bit of panic," Delagardelle said. "But we bring it together in the middle and we just talk it out and know what we need to do and end up putting the ball away know the people who can put the ball away."

The Dons will face North Cedar on Wednesday at Vinton-Shellsburg in what they hope is their last stop on the way to Coralville.

North Cedar (26-9) advanced with a five-set win over Edgewood-Colesburg, 20-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-16, 15-4.

The Knights finished in second behind Lisbon, and just ahead of Calamus-Wheatland in the Tri-Rivers East standings.